Islamic New Year 2023 holiday announced in UAE

Islamic New Year 1445 AH: The officials in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have announced a paid holiday for the Islamic New Year 1445 AH (Islamic New Year 2023) on Friday July 21, 2023.
The Islamic New Year 1445 Hijrah is set to begin either on July 18, 2023 or July 19, 2023.
The final date will be confirmed on Monday 29th Dhul Hijjah 1444 AH, corresponding to July 17, 2023 when the Muslims will spot the New Moon of the Month of Muharram – the first month of the Islamic Calendar.
Though the Islamic New Year 1445 H will commence either on July 18 or 19, the UAE has declared Friday July 21, 2023 as a holiday.
This means people residing in the UAE will get an extended holiday as Friday follows weekly off-days – Saturday July 22 and Sunday July 23, 2023.
“The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has announced that the Hijri New Year holiday for ministries and federal entities in the UAE will be on Friday, 21 July 2023”, news agency WAM said.
“The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has announced that the Hijri New Year holiday for ministries and federal entities in the UAE will be on Friday, 21 July 2023”, news agency WAM said.
FAHR has issued a circular to all ministries and federal departments about the 1445 Hijri holiday, which will be on the first day of Muharram according to the Islamic calendar, according to WAM.
“The decision was made based on the Cabinet's Resolution regarding the official holiday agenda approved for the government and private sectors in the country for the year 2023”, it said.
“The decision was made based on the Cabinet's Resolution regarding the official holiday agenda approved for the government and private sectors in the country for the year 2023”, it said.
The news agency however is silent if the Islamic New Year 1445 H holiday is also extended to private sector.
Those living in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait meanwhile should note that though the two countries mark Islamic New Year eve July 19, 2023 as an important date, it has not been declared as holiday in the three countries so far.
Meanwhile, Muslims in Morocco, Bahrain, Jordan, and other countries in the Middle East are also waiting for an official communique regarding Islamic New Year holiday.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.