Quran Burning: UNHRC urged to wake-up to its responsibility

Geneva: The Group of Arab States GCC at UNHRC strongly condemned the incident of burning a copy of the Holy Qur’an on the first day of Eid Al-Adha, emphasizing that such reprehensible acts cannot be tolerated in any way.
They emphasized that these acts not only disrespect the religious beliefs and sentiments of two billion Muslims but also violate their sanctity. They also expressed concern about the escalating anti-Islamic acts in various parts of the world, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
In a joint statement delivered before the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) during an urgent debate on deliberate and public acts of religious hatred, the Arab States underscored that tolerating such acts only serves to fuel Islamophobia, hatred, and sow discord within societies.
The statement highlighted that no state can claim to protect and promote human rights while simultaneously condoning the grave consequences of religious contempt and its negative impact on fostering a culture of peace.
It further stated that tolerating such acts goes against the principles of accepting others, promoting harmony, and embracing tolerance, all under the guise of respecting freedom of opinion and expression.
Meanwhile, the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) condemned before the UNHRC, in the strongest terms, the heinous acts of assaulting the sanctity and sanctity of the Holy Qur’an, which targets the foundations of the Islamic religion and the deepest meanings of faith for Muslims all over the world, violating their basic rights, Saudi Gazette reported citing SPA.
The condemnation came in a joint statement of the GCC countries during the urgent discussion on deliberate and public acts of religious hatred to desecrate copies of the Holy Qur’an.
They expressed concern about the escalating anti-Islamic acts in various parts of the world, noting that the growing phenomena fuel cultural tension and undermine peaceful coexistence, the bridges that we are making great efforts to build between different cultures, and strenuous efforts to promote tolerance and cross-cultural understanding.
They called on the international community to stand firmly in the face of this rampant scourge that takes refuge under the pretext of freedom of expression, calling on the UNHuman Rights Council to assume its responsibilities in addressing these violations.
In their joint statement, they urged the member states of the UNHRC to take immediate and effective measures against all anti-Islamic acts, ensure that perpetrators to be held accountable, and prevent their recurrence in the future, noting that international law and relevant resolutions oblige states to protect the right to freedom of religion and belief of Muslims, including the right to practice their worship, the obligation to protect religious sanctities, and to confront any acts of contempt or disregard for the importance of the Holy Qur’an.
