Taliban supports Twitter, lists its advantages over Threads

Kabul: Elon Musk owned Twitter Monday found an unlikely supporter in Taliban strongman Anas Haqqani amid the “Twitter vs Threads” debate.
Anas Haqqani, the influential leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the Taliban movement and a member of the Taliban's negotiation team in its political office in Doha, Qatar, is unimpressed.
He said he prefers using Twitter and also said no social media platform can replace the popular micro blogging site.
Anas Haqqani also listed some of the features of Twitter to justify his claim.
"Twitter has two important advantages over other social media platforms," Haqqani tweeted on Monday.
"The first privilege is the freedom of speech. The second privilege is the public nature & credibility of Twitter”, he wrote.
“Twitter doesn't have an intolerant policy like Meta. Other platforms cannot replace it”, he added.
Anas Haqqani has more than 548,000 followers on Twitter. His post praising Twitter has been viewed by 1.9 million users.
Instagram’s Threads app was launched on July 6, 2023, and in just a week after launch, it crossed 100 million user mark.
Threads looks a replica of Twitter, having a number of features that are its hallmark.
Meta which owns Threads has a history of stealing features from rivals - its short-form video feature Reels draws from TikTok, community chats from Discord and disappearing video and photo feature Stories from Snapchat.
