Schools closed, WFH in some cities as heavy rain wreaks havoc across North India

New Delhi: Authorities have announced holiday in schools whereas public and private sectors asked employees to work from home on Monday as rains wreaked havoc across North India, including the capital New Delhi.
Reports of waterlogging are coming from different parts of New Delhi. Following this Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called a meeting of officials to discuss the issue and also the rising water level of the Yamuna.
The Supreme Court of India meanwhile also said there will not be any adverse order issued if lawyers are late or remain absent due to heavy rain.
Delhi, on Saturday and Sunday, received heavy rainfall breaking a 41-year record. The city recorded 153 mm of rain in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the Indian Meteorological Office ha said.
According to India Meteorological Department, New Delhi's Safdarjung recorded the third highest 24-hour rainfall (for the month of July) on 8-9th July, since 1958.
The Safdarjung weather station, the city's weather base, recorded 153 mm of rain till 8.30 am, the IMD said in a tweet along with the details of the five highest rainfall records of 24-hour rainfall in the month of July for New Delhi (Safdarjung) during 1958-2023.
Moderate to heavy rain continued to lash several parts of the city and its adjoining areas on early Sunday morning with the IMD predicting high-intensity showers over the National Capital for the next two days.
IMD also predicted that rainfall will continue over northwest India, but the intensity of showers may vary.
तैर कर आइये, आप दिल्ली में हैं। #DelhiRain pic.twitter.com/p7K13YIeYl— Amanpreet Singh (@aps4995) July 9, 2023
Himachal Pradesh is reported to be the worst hit due to the latest rounds of downpour this season. Reports said several bridges in Himachal Pradesh collapsed due to the sheer force of gushing water following heavy rain in the hill state.
There are also reports of shops being swept away in Manali, vehicles being washed away in flash floods in Kullu, Kinnaur and Chamba, and loss of agricultural land.
Incessant rains in Uttar Pradesh have claimed 36 lives in the last 24 hours.
Uttar Pradesh has already received 11 per cent excess rainfall during this monsoon season, causing a rise in river water levels, hitting traffic movement in cities, and inundating farms in rural pockets.
According to information from the relief commissioner’s office, 17 people died due to lightning, 12 due to drowning, and seven due to heavy rainfall in the state in the last 24 hours.
Rainfall was witnessed in around 68 of the state’s 75 districts, according to India Metrological Department (IMD) data.
In the last 24 hours alone, the state received 56 per cent higher than normal or “excess” rainfall -- 13.6 mm against the normal of 8.7 mm, the weather data showed.
Meanwhile, Chenab, Sutlej and Ravi rivers in Pakistan are receiving high water flows after incessant rain in northern India.
At least 95 people, including five Rangers personnel, stranded near Ravi and Tawi rivers were rescued on Sunday as water in the rivers rose to dangerous levels due to increased inflows from India, officials confirmed.
Many cities in Punjab are expected to receive spells of heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday while Chenab and Ravi rivers will be flooded as an incessant downpour in India’s northern states has increased the water discharge towards downstream areas.
