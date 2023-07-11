India 2nd in list of top ten with the most rejected Schengen Visa applications

Mumbai: India is at 2nd spot in the list of top ten countries with the most rejected Schengen Visa applications in 2022, according to the latest figures revealed by Schengenvisainfo, a news platform for the Schengen region.
The Schengen Area is an area comprising 27 European countries that have officially abolished all passport and all other types of border control at their mutual borders.
Indian passport holders must obtain a Schengen visa to enter any European country in the Schengen Zone.
According to the data published by Schengenvisainfo, a total of 671,928 Indians applied for Schengen Visa in 2022. But, the Visa was issued to 550,740 whereas visa applications of 121,188 Indian were rejected.
Indians spent a total of over Rs 487 crore on Schengen visa applications alone, for 6,71,928 applications in 2022.
Out of Rs 487 crore, more than Rs 87 crore was lost on the 1,21,188 visa applications that were rejected.
India's rejection percentage of 18.0% which is the second highest after Alegria in terms of numbers. Algeria topped the list of the most rejected countries with a whopping 179,409 visa applications.
Besides Algeria there are seven other Muslim dominated countries in the list of top ten countries with the most rejected Schengen Visa applications in 2022.
Turkiye and Morocco’s nationals are the third and fourth most rejected Schengen visa applicants, with 120,876, and 119,346 visas not being issued, respectively.
Tunisia, a Muslim-majority nation in Africa, faced the rejection of 48,909 visa applications, followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with 42,105.
Furthermore, 39,189 Nigerian visa applications were dismissed, followed by 33,679 Iranian applications and 31,271 Egyptian applications.
