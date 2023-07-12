UNHRC resolution on Quran burning: India on-board; US, UK-led West oppose

Geneva: The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Wednesday passed a resolution against desecration of Holy Quran with a huge majority of 28 votes.
The resolution was passed despite the opposition by the United States (USA), United Kingdom (UK) and their allies in the West.
Notably, India too joined the 28 countries, majority of them ruled by Muslims and OIC members, who voted for the UNHRC resolution.
The resolution, among other things, called on countries to take steps to “prevent and prosecute acts and advocacy of religious hatred that constitute incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence”.
“Inflammatory acts against Muslims, as well as other religions or minorities, are “offensive, irresponsible and wrong”, UNHRC Chief Volker Turk told the rights body.
“Stop abusing freedom of expression,” said Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. “Silence means complicity.”
The UNHRC resolution was passed with 28 members voting in favour, seven abstentions and 12 nations voting against.
The 12 countries that opposed the resolution besides the United States and United Kingdom (UK) are France, Germany, Belgium, Costa Rica, Czech Republic, Finland, Romania, Lithuania, Luxembourg, and Montenegro.
The seven countries that abstained from the voting are Benin, Chile, Georgia, Honduras, Mexico, Nepal and Paraguay.
Besides India and OIC members, the countries that voted for the resolution are China, Vietnam, Ukraine, South Africa, Cuba and Argentina.
The United States and the European Union opposed the resolution, saying it conflicts with their view on human rights and freedom of expression.
The resolution was introduced in the wake of the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden, which sparked outrage across the Muslim world.
The UNHRC vote on the resolution Wednesday is a sign of the growing rift between Western countries and the OIC on the issue of religious freedom.
