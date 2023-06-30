MCC releases another notice as NEET UG 2023 students wait for Medical Counselling

New Delhi: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) Friday published another notice on its official website mcc.nic.in indicating that UG Medical Counselling for NEET 2023 students should begin very soon.
In the second notice published in the span of two days, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is regarding candidates seeking admission under CW category to various UG Courses (MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS) under 85% Delhi quota for the academic year 2023-24.
Along with the notice dated June 30, 2023, the MCC has also attached a copy of the directions issued by Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of Delhi for submission of documents on the portal provided by Delhi University.
The Faculty of Medical Sciences in its advisory dated June 29, 2023 has provided a link of portal for verification of documents of candidates falling under CW Category.
CW is the armed forces category in which the children/widows of the armed forces officers and man are eligible who have been killed/ disabled in the actions can apply under the CW category.
The MCC had two days ago published a notice on June 28, 2023 informing the concerned authorities in various states and union territories to collect NEET UG 2023 (MBBS and BDS) Result Hard Drive provided to it by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted the Medical Entrance Exam for Undergraduate Courses, NEET UG 2023, on May 7, 2023.
The agency declared the NEET UG 2023 result on June 13, 2023.
The candidates who have scored well in NEET UG 2023 with NEET rank that makes them qualify for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS, and other medical courses are waiting for the counselling schedule.
As per the tradition, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) releases the NEET 2023 Counselling Schedule for 15% centre quota first, the states and union territories then publish the medical counselling schedule 2023-24 for state seats on their respective websites.
The Directorate of Medical Education Department Tamil Nadu has however started from June 28, 2023 online registration for TN NEET UG 2023 counselling.
The two NEET UG related notices by MCC and commencement of NEET UG Counselling by Tamil Nadu Medical Selection indicate that NEET 2023 counselling by MCC and other states should start any moment.
