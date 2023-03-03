Greece train collision: Death toll 57

Athens: The death toll from the train crash in central Greece has increased to 57, authorities said.
Forty-eight people remain hospitalised, six of them in intensive care, Greek police spokeswoman Konstantia Dimoglidou told journalists on Thursday.
A search and rescue operation is expected to conclude on Friday, Greek Fire Service spokesman Vasilios Vathrakogiannis added.
An investigation is simultaneously underway to determine the causes of the crash -- how and why a passenger train collided head-on with a freight train travelling in opposite directions, Xinhua news agency reported.
Many in Greece see the crash as an accident that had been waiting to happen, and the union blamed successive governments' "disrespect" towards Greek railways for leading to this "tragic result", BBC reported.
On Wednesday night, rioters clashed with police outside the headquarters of Hellenic Train in Athens - the company responsible for maintaining Greece's railways.
A station master has been arrested and charged with manslaughter by negligence.
The government has declared a three-day national mourning until Friday and promised that problems affecting the operation of railways will be addressed to prevent such tragedies in the future.
