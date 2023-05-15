TS EAMCET 2023 Answer Key, OMR Sheet, Question Papers Released

TS EAMCET 2023 Answer Key: Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has released on its official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in Answer Key (Preliminary), Question Paper and Response Sheet of the candidates who have appeared for TS EAMCET 2023.
TS EAMCET Engineering was conducted from May 12 to 14, 2023 whereas TS EAMCET Agriculture and Medical (AM) Streams was conducted on May 10 and 11, 2023.
The answer key, candidate responses and question papers of Agriculture and Medical (AM) Streams were released on the TS EAMCET official website on May 14, 2023. The last date for Submission of Objections (if any) on the Preliminary Key is up to 16 May 2023, 06:00 PM.
On the other hand, the answer key, candidate responses and question papers of Engineering (E) Stream were released on the TS EAMCET official website on May 15, 2023. The last date for Submission of Objections (if any) on the Preliminary Key is up to 17 May 2023, 08:00 PM.
1. Go to TSEAMCET official website by clicking here: eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "Eamcet Key Objections, Download Response Sheet or Question Papers & Preliminary Keys" as per your need.
3. Loging using user name and password if asked
4. Download answer key and select suitable option to raise objection.
TS EAMCET 2023 result is expected to be declared after May 17, 2023, though the exact date and time of result announcement are yet to be confirmed.
