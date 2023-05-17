Muslim panel meet to elect new president next month

Lucknow: The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), the apex body dealing with Muslim issues, will be holding a two-day session of its executive committee in Indore on June 3 and 4 to elect a new president.
The post has been lying vacant after the incumbent board president, Mohammad Rabey Hasani Nadvi (Syed Mohammad Rabe Hasani Nadwi), passed away on April 13 after a prolonged illness.
AIMPLB member Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali said:
"The board has called a meeting of all its 251 members, including 51 executive members. If consensus is not formed, then board will hold election to elect the president and two vice-presidents."
"Till Nadvi was president, he was unanimously chosen to head the board for four consecutive tenures", he added.
