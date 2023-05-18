logo

 

SC accepts plea against HC order on scientific survey of Gyanvapi Masjid

The mosque managament had earlier refuted the claim saying the 'Shivling' allegedly found in the pond is actually a fountain. Read More

Thursday May 18, 2023 11:49 AM, IANS

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday agreed to hear on Friday an appeal by the Gyanvapi mosque management committee challenging the Allahabad High Court order allowing scientific survey of the "Shivling" allegedly found in the mosque pond last year.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala.

The counsel said the high court has passed an order, pending judgment being reserved, and an application was made for carbon dating, which was allowed by the high court. The bench agreed to examine the matter.

Fountain or Shivling

Earlier this month, the Allahabad High Court directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to carry out a 'scientific survey' of the 'Shivling' that as per the claim was found in the Gyanvapi mosque to ascertain its age.

The mosque managament had earlier refuted the claim saying the 'Shivling' allegedly found in the pond is actually a fountain.

The high court asked the ASI to ensure that no damage is done to the structure during the survey.

A single bench of Justice Arvind Kumar Mishra was responding to a petition filed by the Hindu side, demanding carbon dating of the Shivling. The ASI had submitted its report in a sealed envelope.

 

