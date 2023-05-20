FYJC Demo Registration 2023 Starts - Direct Link

FYJC 2023 Mock Demo Registration: School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra has started through its official website 11thadmission.org.in from today i.e. Saturday May 20, 2023 FYJC Mock Demo Registration of Part 1 Form for the students willing to participate in Online Admission Process for 11th Class in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Amravati for the academic year 2023-24.
"Student's demo registration and Mock Part-1 filling is live now", a message posted on Maharashtra School Education Department's websites for Class 11 admission 2023 said.
"Student's demo registration and Mock Part-1 filling will be available till 3:00 PM on May 24, 2023", the department said.
The department said the actual registration will start from May 25, 2023. A detailed admission schedule will be published on the same day or a day before.
"Actual student registration, Part-1 Form filling and verification will start from 25th May 2023(11AM)", the department said.
Students should note that the mock registration is done to make students familiar with the admission process.
"Mock Demo data will be erased before actual registration which will start on May 25, 2023", the department said.
1. Click here to go to the official website: 11thadmission.org.in.
2. Select your region i.e. Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Amravati or Nagpur
3. Click on Demo Registration in Top Right Corner of Home Page
4. Select school area and follow the instruction and fill the form
FYJC 2023 mock registration was scheduled to start today morning. The website was however under maintenance almost for the whole day. The mock registration started late in the afternoon.
Maharashtra conducts FYJC Centralised Online Admission Process in five cities that include Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Amravati. Class 11 admission was done in Aurangabad in online mode till 2020. It is however stopped since 2021 for unknown reason.
Students should note that the actual registration that involves filling of Part 1 Form will start from May 25, 2023.
"FYJC Part 1 form filling by student will start from Thursday May 25, 2023", Maharashtra Education Department said.
The education department said Part 2 Form or Option Form filling will start after the declaration of Class 10 result.
The date and time of the release of Maharashtra SSC result 2023 (Class 10 result 2023) has not been confirmed. It is however likely to be declared by the end of this month.
