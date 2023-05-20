Hajj 2023: First flight to arrive on Sunday May 21

Hajj 2023: The Hajj season 2023 (Hajj 1444 AH) is set to officially begin from Sunday May 21 when the first Haj flight will arrive at Jeddah Haj Terminus, King Abdulaziz International Airport from Pakistan.
Pakistan, as of today has announced to send its first batch of pilgrims on Sunday followed by India on Monday.
The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony of Pakistan had earlier unveiled the flight schedule for Hajj 2023. According to the announced schedule, the first Hajj flight will take off on May 21, 2023 from three embarkation points - Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi.
The outbound flights from Sialkot, Multan, and Quetta will be on May 22, 23, and 24 respectively.
On the other hand, pilgrims from Rahim Yar Khan and Sukkur will have to wait until June 6 and 7, 2023 before they can fly from their respective cities.
As per the Hajj flight schedule released by Haj Committee of India, the first flight from India (outbound flight) will be on May 22, 2023 and the last Haj flight will be on June 22, 2023.
The first return Hajj flight will be on July 03, 2023 and last inbound flight will be on August 02, 2023.
The Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) stated that this year, the arrival phase for Hajj flights flying into Saudi Arabia would last for 31 days.
The phase will commence from Sunday, May 21, 2023, and end on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Similarly, the departure phase will commence from Sunday, July 2, 2023. It will end on Wednesday, August 2, 2022.
Meanwhile the Two Holy Mosques and the Holy Sites in Mina, Arafat are gearing up preparations to receive millions of Hujjaj. Videos showing khuddams washing away the dust and dirt from the Mina tents, making them ready to welcome the pilgrims are shared on social media sites.
Hajj 1444/2023 is expected to be the most expensive Hajj in history given the increased costs in the service and transport industry.
This year’s Hajj is also the first after restoration of Hajj quota. Accordingly, more than 2.5 million pilgrims from around the world including from USA, UK, Australia, Germany, France and other countries besides from India and Pakistan are expected to throng Makkah and Madinah – the two holy cities for the annual pilgrimage.
Hajj this year is expected to be observed from June 26 to July 01, 2023.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.