Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar take oath as new Karnataka CM, DyCM

Bengaluru: Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday took oath as the new Karnataka Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively, at the swearing in ceremony of the new Congress government in the state.
The oath of office was administered to the two leaders by state Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at ceremony currently underway at the Kanteerava Stadium here.
This is the second tenure for Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister. He previously served between 2013 and 2018.
While he took oath as the 24th Chief Minister in the name of God, Shivakumar took in the name of his spiritual guru Shri Gangadhara Ajja.
While, G. Parameshwara took the oath of office in the name of the Constitution, veteran Congress leaders K.H. Muniyappa and K.J George took oath in the name of God.
AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav, CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yachury, CPI General Secretary D. Raja, NCP veteran Sharad Pawar are among the prominent politicians are in attendance at the ceremony.
Tamil superstar Kamal Hassan, Kannada super star Shivaraj Kumar, popular actor Duniya Vijay, actress-turned-politician Ramya, actress Nishvika Naidu, senior actress turned politician Umashree and film director, producer V. Rajendra Singh Babu attended the event.
Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar joined their hands and waved at the crowd when they arrived at the venue.
Later, Rahul Gandhi joined them as the crowd cheered. Nearly a lakh of people are attending the swearing in ceremony.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the people of Karnataka defeated "hatred and money power of the BJP", while also ensuring the fulfilment of the five guarantees the party had made.
Speaking at the event underway at the Kanteerava Stadium here, Rahul thanked the people of the state for helping the party to come to power.
"You fully supported the Congress. After Congress's victory, many things were written as to how it won this election, different analyses were done but I want to say that Congress won because we stood with the poor, Dalits, and Adivasis, backwards.
"We had the truth, poor people on our side. The BJP had money, power and everything but the people of Karnataka defeated all of it," the senior party leader said.
"And they (people) also defeated their (BJP) corruption. They also defeated their hatred. The way in which we said during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, we wiped the hatred and brought love. In the market of hatred, we have opened several shops of love."
"Nafrat ko mitaya, Mohabbat jeeti (we brought in love, wiped out hatred)."
Rahul Gandhi also ensured the people to fulfil the five guarantees announced by the party.
The Congress won 135 seats in the Assembly polls, while the BJP was reduced to 66 and the JD-S could only manage to win 19.
