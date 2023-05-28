Protesting wrestlers detained; All tents removed from Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: Delhi Police Sunday detained all the protesting wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik along with their supporters, and removed the tents installed at the protest site at Jantar Mantar.
The officials also told wrestlers to not do anything "anti-national".
Earlier, protesting wrestlers along with their supporters jumped over the police barricades and tried to march towards the newly constructed Parliament building. However, they were stopped by the police, deployed in large numbers.
The wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, also clashed with the police officials when they were stopped by police while marching towards Parliament.
To protest the police assault and detention of wrestlers who were marching towards Parliament for the Mahila Panchayat, a number of people, including representatives from student organisations such as AISA, AIPWA, and RYA, have obstructed the Janpath Road in Delhi.
"Condemning the brutal police attack and detention of wrestlers marching towards Parliament for the Mahila Panchayat, hundreds of people, including members from AISA, AIPWA and RYA have blocked the road at Janpath," All India Students Association (AISA) wrote on its Twitter handle.
The students also claimed that the police have imposed section 144 in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus and did not let them go to join the wrestlers protesting at the Jantar Mantar.
However, police are yet to react to the students' claims.
After protesting wrestlers were detained and the site was cleared at Jantar Mantar, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal took to Twitter and condemned the police action.
"This is Sakshi Malik. Olympics medalist, Padma Shri and Khel Ratna awardee. This is how she was dragged on the streets of Delhi today," Maliwal tweeted while sharing the picture of Sakshi Malik being forcefully taken into police custody.
"This is @BajrangPunia. He is also an Olympics medalist and PadmaShri, Khel Ratna awardee. He has put his entire career on risk to fight for justice for women wrestlers. He too has been dragged and detained by Delhi Police!," she wrote in another tweet while sharing the picture of Punia being detained.
"They are the champions of the country, not terrorists! Embarrassing," she said in a series of tweets.
Since April 23, prominent Indian wrestlers such as Punia, Malik, and Vinesh Phogat have been staging a protest at the Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
