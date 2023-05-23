logo

 

Securing Top Rank in Civil Services 2022 surprising for Ishita Kishore

I was confident about qualifying, but topping the merit list came as a surprise, Civil Services 2022 Topper Ishita, who graduated in Economics from SRCC in 2017, said. Read More

Tuesday May 23, 2023 8:38 PM, IANS

UPSC 2022 Toppers Interview: Ishita Kishore (26), an alumnus of Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), secured the All-India Rank 1 (AIR 1) in the Civil Services 2022 final, results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Tuesday.

"I was confident about qualifying, but topping the merit list came as a surprise," said Ishita, who graduated in Economics from SRCC in 2017.

Ishita cleared CSE in 3rd attempt

Ishita, a resident of Greater Noida, cleared the prestigious examination on her third attempt.

"This was my third attempt. I worked really hard and it has been a long journey for me. The mains and the interview took a lot of preparation, but I was fully focused all through. The success is the result of my hard work," Ishita told IANS.

Ishita also expressed gratitude towards her family for continuously encouraging her.

"My parents contributed a lot to my success. My mother was my support system," she said.

Taking to twitter, she wrote:

"I was confident about qualifying the UPSC exam but topping the merit list came as a surprise. I want to serve the country by joining the Indian Administration Services (IAS). I am so happy today."

Ishita added: "Children should have a positive mindset and confidence while preparing for the UPSC exam."

Meanwhile, the video of Ishita's mock interview is viral on social media. Watch here:

 

