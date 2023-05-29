"Verdict for Century of Türkiye": Erdogan after winning 2023 Presidential Polls

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has won the presidential runoff, according to unofficial results.
Erdogan secured 52.16 per cent of votes while his contender Kemal Kilicdaroglu, 74, the leader of the centre-left Republican People's Party (CHP) and presidential nominee of the opposition bloc, received 47.84 per cent, after 99.86 per cent of ballot boxes were opened, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the results delivered by the semi-official Anadolu Agency.
In the first round of the presidential election on May 14, Erdogan earned 49.52 per cent of the vote while Kilicdaroglu received 44.88 per cent.
Neither secured more than 50 per cent of the votes needed to call a winner in the first round, therefore an election runoff was held for the first time for the presidency.
The twin elections saw a high voter turnout at 86.98 per cent, with almost 54 million citizens going to the polls.
In the last two weeks, the two candidates focused to appeal to nationalist votes in their campaigns. They both pledged to focus on problems regarding refugee issues and vowed to end terrorism as the May 14 results showed an increase in support for nationalist parties.
Erdogan promised a new "Turkish century" if he is re-elected. He also stressed his presidency as a requirement for harmony among state institutions and stability in the country as his alliance held the majority at the parliament.
Erdogan thanked people for voting and said he completed Sunday’s runoff vote against challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu with their support.
“We will be ruling the country for the coming five years,” Erdogan told his cheering supporters from atop a bus in his home district in Istanbul. “God willing, we will be deserving of your trust.”
“We are not the only winners. Türkiye is the winner, our democracy is the winner,” Erdogan said, addressing thousands of his supporters gathered in front of the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.
“No one has lost today. All 85 million have won. Now is the time to unite around our national goals and national dreams,” he said while addressing a massive crowd of supporters in the midnight of May 28.
"In one of the most important elections of our multi-party political history, our nation made its decision in favour of the 'Century of Türkiye'," Erdogan said.
He also reminded people that the following day, May 29, coincides with the anniversary of the conquest of Istanbul by Ottoman Sultan Mehmet II in 1453.
"The conquest of Istanbul, which we will commemorate tomorrow on its 570th anniversary, marked the beginning of a new era while bringing an end to an old era," Erdogan said.
"Hopefully, just like this pivotal moment in history, the Century of Türkiye that we see these elections as the gateway to will also leave its mark."
Erdogan also criticised the Western media for their malicious propaganda against his reelection bid.
"Western media has lost," he said, adding that they published covers to "destroy" him.
(With inputs from TRT World)
