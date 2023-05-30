Wrestlers threaten to discard their Olympic, World medals in Ganga

[Brij Bhushan Singh beamed in the new Parliament Building while protesting athletes were beaten by Delhi Police Sunday.]
New Delhi: Top Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat on Tuesday expressed their disappointment over the central government and said that they will discard their Olympic and World medals in the Ganga at Haridwar.
They said all the protesting wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik will head to Haridwar on Tuesday evening to discard all their medals in the holy river Ganga.
The wrestlers said after discarding their medals in Ganga they will sit on hunger strike at India Gate.
Taking to Twitter, Olympic bronze medallist Malik and other wrestlers, shared a note, in which they strongly condemned the Delhi Police action.
"We are going to discard our medals in holy river Ganga. These medals are our lives, our souls. There would be no reason to live after leaving them in the Ganga today. So, we will stage a hunger strike until death at India Gate after that," read the statement in Hindi.
The wrestlers said the Prime Minister "who calls us our daughters", did not even once show his concern "for us".
"Rather, he invited Brij Bhushan Singh to the inauguration of the new Parliament building. He even posed for photographs," the statement said.
On Sunday, Vinesh, Bajrang, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi and several others were detained by Delhi police when they attempted to move towards the new Parliament building for women's 'Mahapanchayat'.
The wrestlers are demanding the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who they have accused of sexually exploiting women grapplers.
Earlier, on Tuesday, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced that they will hold a protest on June 1 in several parts of the country, demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan.
SKM stated that Bajrang, too, attended the meeting.
