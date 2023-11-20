In a first, Saudi Arabia announces conference to empower Human Capability

Riyadh: The Human Capability Development Program Committee, one of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 Realization Programs, has announced holding the first edition of the Human Capability Initiative (HCI) on February 28, 29 2024, at King Abdulaziz International Convention Center in Riyadh.
The conference will be held under the theme of "Future Readiness", the Human Capability Development Program Committee working under the patronage of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman, said.
As many as 6000 experts, decision makers, and more than 150 international keynote speakers from government, private and non-profit entities, and think tanks from over 50 countries will attend the first edition of Human Capability Initiative.
At the first of its kind initiative, they will explore impactful dialogues, create synergies and seize opportunities for human capability development worldwide, the committee said.
The Human Capability Initiative (HCI) will focus on how to strengthen the human capability development ecosystem, promote innovative policy design and creative solutions, and showcase success stories of human capability development and its impact on economic growth.
"This collective effort will contribute to a sustainable global agenda that pioneers solutions for human capabilities across all age groups, and sparks initiatives that proactively anticipate the challenges of tomorrow and help shape a promising future for all", the Committee said.
"The conference is the first of its kind global cooperative platform to catalyze international collaboration, enrich global dialogue in human capability development, and contribute to the development of human skills and a prosperous global economy", Yousef Al-Benyan, Saudi Minister of Education and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Human Capability Development Program, said.
"The conference will discuss challenges facing human capabilities development in light of global changes, and the most important skills required in the future global labor market, in addition to the impact of rapid developments in the digital and economic fields on human capabilities", he said.
"Topics addressed at the HCI are of vital importance in driving new conversations on shaping policy, collaboration, and private-public-third sector partnerships and investment at a global level in developing human capabilities. This will contribute to building strong and flexible economies to meet future challenges", he said.
