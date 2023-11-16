U.S. facilitates UNSC Gaza Resolution to pass through, only after it’s toned down

United Nations: The United States Wednesday November 16, 2023 facilitated a UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution on Gaza to pass through but only after it was brutally toned down and making sure that it is toothless.
The UNSC adopted the resolution 12-0 calling for urgent “humanitarian pauses” in Gaza Strip which has been devastated by the 40 days of relentless and round the clock bombardments by the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF).
Of the total 15 members of the UN Security Council, 12 voted in favour of the resolution while the United States, Russia and United Kingdom abstained from voting.
The UNSC vote came after the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza refuted Israeli claims that its troops had found weapons, combat gear and technological equipment in the Al Shifa Hospital. The ministry had on multiple times in the past months also invited international and UN observers for inspection of the hospitals in Gaza.
As many as four UNSC resolutions to make the Zionist regime in Israel accountable for its renewed aggression in the occupied Palestinian territories since October 07 were earlier vetoed by the United States.
United States is supporting Israel politically, financially and also by supplying weapons, despite facing allegations – at home and in abroad, that the Biden Administration is complicit in Israeli war crimes and genocide of Palestinians.
The UNSC resolution introduced by Malta Wednesday received US approval as it did not mention the “Israeli war crimes” against the Palestinians nor pressed for “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce, leading to a cessation of hostilities” as proposed by Russia.
The UNSC Resolution called for “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip for a sufficient number of days to safeguard civilians, particularly children, ambassador Vanessa Frazier told the Council.
The resolution also asked for the unconditional release of the captives held in Gaza but did not talk about the Palestinian prisoners languishing in Israeli jails without trial whom Hamas and other resistance groups want to get released in exchange of the hostages in their custody.
The Zionist regime in Israel meanwhile has dismissed even this toned down UNSC Resolution, saying “it is disconnected from reality and is meaningless”.
“Regardless of what the Council decides, Israel will continue to act until Hamas is destroyed and the hostages are returned”, Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the UN, said after the UNSC vote.
Meanwhile, the death toll in Gaza Wednesday jumped to 11,320 – over 5,000 of them children. Israel repeatedly talks about eliminating Hamas. However, it has not so far provided details of how much damage it has been able to inflict on Hamas in the last 40 days of bombings on Gaza, raising serious questions over its real goal and intention.
