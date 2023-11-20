Ex-Apple designer's ‘AI Pin’ that does more than any smartphone

San Francisco: Imran Chaudhry and his wife Bethany – both earlier working with Apple have launched a wearable “Humane AI Pin” that does more than a smartphone can do for you.
Imran Chaudhry was a designer at Apple and worked with the tech giant for 20 years. He designed many iPads, iPhones, and accessories. Imran’s wife Bethany was responsible for all of the iOS projects.
The couple founded their company Humane five years ago. On Sunday November 20, they launched “Humane AI Pin” - the company’s first product which the tech analysts believe could challenge smartphones including iPhone.
For $699 with a $24 monthly subscription, you’ll purportedly be able to call friends and talk to voice assistants - much like smartwatches, interact with a camera and project a screen - like smart glasses, and the features just go on and on.
There’s a new gadget in town.Welcome, Humane AI Pin pic.twitter.com/aXB7jclBN5— ‘Tunde Omotoye (@TundeTASH) November 10, 2023
There’s a new gadget in town.Welcome, Humane AI Pin pic.twitter.com/aXB7jclBN5
The Humane AI Pin is a standalone device powered by Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset with a software platform.
“There are two pieces – computer and a battery booster that powers the small battery inside the main computer”, Imran said in a demo video.
Also having a laser ink display that makes your hand a display, the Humane AI Pin is also able to auto-detect any spoken language, interpret it in English or the other language you know and speak in your own intonation.
You can tilt and roll your hand to interact with the display. A selection can be made simply by closing your fingers.
AI Pin comes with a camera and mic, and a projector.
You give AI Pin, called the killer of Apple and iPhone, commands by speaking, you can call it, send messages, and it can also translate your call live.
AI Pin also take care of your health and food intake. You will see what you have eaten in front of it,
AI Pin also keeps you updated about the latest whether forecast.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.