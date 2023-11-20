Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-25 criteria releasing today, Application from Nov 23

Delhi Nursery Admission 2024: Directorate of Education Delhi (DoE) is set to start Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-25 process today i.e. Monday November 20, 2023 with the release of the admission criteria that includes age, eligibility and point system while the application forms will be available from November 23, 2023.
“Admission process will start on November 20, 2023 with uploading of the criteria and their points in the module of the Delhi Education Department”, Delhi Education Department has earlier said while releasing the Delhi Nursery (Pre-School Nursery, Pre-Primary KG and Class 1) Admission Schedule 2024-25.
Upon release, the parents and guardians can download the admission criteria from the Delhi Education Department website "edudel.nic.in".
As per the admission schedule released by the Directorate of Education, applications for admissions in private-unaided recognized schools of Delhi for the academic session 2024-25 for Nursery, KG and Class 1 will be available from November 23, 2023.
Last date of application has been fixed as December 15, 2023.
The Directorate of Education (DoE) also said that the entire admission process to fill Open Seats (other than EWS/DG/CWSN Category Seats) in Private Unaided Recognized schools of Delhi will be fully online.
However, the admission in government schools will be conducted in online and offline modes both, the education department said.
• Admission Process Start: November 20, 2023
• Application form available from: November 23, 2023
• Last date of application: December 15, 2023
• Delhi Nursery Admission 1st List 2024: January 12, 2024
• Delhi Nursery Admission 2nd List 2024: January 29, 2024
The DoE meanwhile has also asked all private schools to reserve 25% seats for EWS/DG Category students and Child with Disability.
The DoE has also asked the private schools to ensure that the criterion wise break up points of all applicants are displayed on their websites.
“The criteria and their points uploaded by the schools on the website shall be available for public viewing by the parents in the scroll of the official website under head Admission Criteria 2024-25.
The DoE also directed all private schools to conduct draw of lots in transparent manner.
