Australia outclass India to lift 2023 Cricket World Cup

Ahmedabad: Playing against India in the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Gujarat, the Kangaroos defeated the host by 6 wickets and lifted the Trophy.
The Australians were on the winning tack even before a single ball was delivered as they won the toss.
After winning the crucial toss, Australia decided to bow first and restricted India to a meagre 240.
On Sunday in front of the house full stadium, India hit the ground with the memories of the 2003 Cricket World Cup Final in their mind.
Like India did in the 2023 world cup, Australia had reached the 2003 final unbeaten. The Kangaroos clinched the 2003 world cup too – a record of sort for winning the trophy without losing a match.
Another highlight of the 2002/03 world cup was the stroke-full innings Ricky Ponting had played. Ponting who was leading the team scored unbeaten 140 off 121 balls, hitting four 4s and eight 6s – a record in the world cup final.
India also reached the 2023 world cup final without losing any match. So, the host not only intended to take revenge of the 2003 defeat in the same style – without losing a single match.
Aussies however had their own plan for the 2023 cricket world cup final, outsmarting their opponent in all fields of the cricket and finally lift the cricket one day international world championship trophy.
This time the hero and player of the match was Travis Head who scored 137 runs off 120 balls with the help of fifteen 4s and four 6s to seal Australia’s victory. Travis Head was also instrumental in the world cup semi-final against South Africa.
On the Indian side, Skipper Rohit Sharma was out for 47 whereas Virat Kohli (54) and KL Rahul (66) scored half centuries. Their innings however were not enough to build up a winning target for India.
Besides these three, none of the Indian batsman could score runs and India ended its innings at 240.
Australia Sunday created another record by winning 6th world cup title - the most wins for a team in the cricket world cup history.
Starting from 1975, the world cup has been hosted 13 times, and Australia won in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015 and 2023. Australia also played the world cup final a total of 15 times - the highest by any team.
Travis Head was adjudged Player of the Match whereas Virat Kohli was conferred the Player of the Tournament trophy.
The cricket world cup final between India and Australia today was briefly interrupted when an unknown man jumped on the pitch.
Viral Kohli was on the crease when the young man clad in red shorts tried to hug him. But what caught everyone’s eyes was the T shirt he was wearing and a flag he was holding in his hand.
The flag was the Palestine National Flag. On one side of the T Shirt was written “Free Palestine” while the other side was printed with “Stop Bombing Palestine”.
The man was also wearing a face mask in Palestine's colours.
The man who was lated handed over to the police identified himself as Johnson Wayne.
"I am from Australia. The protest was over the war in Palestine," the man told reporters as he was being taken away by the police.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.