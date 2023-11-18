In Israel, less than 4% believe Netanyahu’s claims on Gaza war reliable

Tel Aviv: Benjamin Netanyahu, who is leading a far-right Zionist government in Israel, is since Oct 7 making tall claims in public as well as while meeting the leaders of the allied countries. However, a dismally few in Israel see him as a reliable and trustworthy source of information.
In a survey conducted by Bar-Ilan University researcher Gal Yavetz, less than 4 per cent believed what Benjamin Netanyahu is claiming about the ongoing war in Gaza Strip as reliable and correct.
The survey also showed that only 6.63% of people identifying with right wing camp in Israel trust Netanyahu as a reliable source of information on Israel’s military offensive on Gaza launched after Hamas’ Operation Al Aqsa Flood on Oct 7, 2023.
Not only is Netanyahu seen as unreliable source of information, but a good number of Israelis consider him to be responsible for the Hamas attack on October 7.
When asked by Channel 13's Chief Pollster Camil Fuchs "who is the most responsible for the Oct 7 failure?” 44% of those polled blamed Netanyahu.
Benjamin Netanyahu, the longest survey Prime Minister in Israel, is now also billed as the most unpopular leader in Israel.
A survey conducted by Channel 12, found that the Benjamin Netanyahu-led coalition that won 64 seats in the November 2022 elections would be reduced to just 45 seats in the 120-strong Knesset if elections are held today.
The opposition parties would win 70 seats, with the Hadash-Taal alliance winning the other 5, according to Channel 12 survey published Thursday.
Channel 12 in its survey also found that if the elections are held today, Benny Gantz’s National Unity party would win 36 seats - more than double the 17 for Netanyahu’s Likud.
While publishing the survey results, Channel 12 noted that prime ministers and state heads get a popularity boost during war, but their survey showed the opposite.
Meanwhile, the families of the Israeli hostages and thousands of their supporters who are marching from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem since Nov 14 reached near the occupied city Friday.
The marchers from Tel Aviv to Occupied Jerusalem want the government to “do more for the immediate release of hostages”.
The marchers have planned a massive protest in front of Netanyahu’s official residence in the Occupied Jerusalem over the weekend.
The families of the hostages while protesting in Tel Aviv last week pressed their government to agree on prisoner swap and urged the Netanyahu government to release all Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails in exchange of the hostages Hamas custody as demanded by the Palestinian Resistance Groups.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.