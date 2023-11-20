Jeddah: Saudia, the National flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has launched two dedicated and separate Hajj and Umrah websites for pilgrims residing in North America, especially the United States of America (USA) and Canada.
Launched during the World Travel Market in London, the strategic expansion marks a key milestone for Saudia Umrah, a sub platform of Saudia that seeks to provide exceptional and hassle free Hajj and Umrah experience to Muslim pilgrims residing in the United States, Canada and other North American region.
"We are proud to use the globally significant platform of World Travel Market to announce the extension of our services to the United States and Canada," Amer Alkhushail, Chief Hajj and Umrah Officer of Saudia said.
"Alongside our partner companies in Saudia, we are dedicated to providing our North American customers with the highest standards of service and convenience”, Alkhushail said.
“The launch of our dedicated Hajj & Umrah website brings our specialist expertise in delivering seamless travel arrangements for Umrah to customers in North America for the first time, making that sacred journey more accessible for pilgrims”, he added.
Giving more details, the Saudia said its extended and dedicated Hajj and Umrah websites simplify the process of planning and booking Umrah packages, making the pilgrimage more convenient and accessible for individuals and families in North America.
“The user-friendly interface and intuitive design of the website will enable users to explore a wide range of tailored Umrah packages, select their preferred travel dates, and make secure online bookings at their convenience”, the Saudia said.
The separate online platform - umrahbysaudia.us for USA and umrahbysaudia.ca for Canada, offers comprehensive information on Umrah rituals, visa requirements, accommodation options, transportation, discount, package details, and other essential details to assist pilgrims in planning their journey.
“It provides unrivalled personalized guest support throughout the booking process and during the pilgrimage, ensuring a smooth and memorable experience for every guest”, the Saudi said.
Saudia operates 17 weekly flights from the Kingdom to the United States of America with a capacity of approximately 5,000 seats, while it operates 3 weekly flights from the Kingdom to Canada with a capacity of 894 seats, and seeks to strengthen the relationship with the Islamic communities in the North American continent in which makes it the ideal choice for them as air carrier.
