Iraqi Artist Kadim Al Sahir confirms 'Hold Your Fire' global release on Nov 23

[Representative image provided by Kadim Al Sahir.]
New York: Popular Iraqi Artist Kadim Al Sahir, whose name is synonymous with the romance of Arabic music, Tuesday confirmed the global release of ‘Hold Your Fire’.
“The profound track will be globally released on November 23, 2023 collaboration with the UN Chamber Music Society under the artistic guidance of Brenda Vongova”, Kadim Al Sahir said.
The release aims to cast a spotlight on the ongoing global crises, connecting empathetically with a worldwide audience through its rich narrative and deep emotional resonance.
Kadmi, who is revered as The Caesar of Arabic Music, has captivated millions, not only within the Arab world but also globally, achieving record sales in the hundreds of millions for more than four decades.
His exceptional ability to fuse traditional Arabic melodies with diverse international music forms has marked him as a pioneer in the musical world.
His collaborations with international stars such as Quincy Jones, Sarah Brightman and Lenny Kravitz, and his frequent partnerships with the revered Syrian poet Nizar Qabbani, have underlined the poetic and profound depth that has cemented his status as an enduring cultural icon.
‘Hold Your Fire’ with its lyrics poignantly captures the universal human experiences of pain, loss, and the longing for peace, transcends geographic and cultural boundaries.
"This song is a heartfelt cry for peace and a testament to the resilience of the human spirit”, Kadim Al Sahir said.
"It's an earnest message of hope and solidarity to everyone suffering around our world”, he added.
“It is not just a song, but a call for global awareness and a celebration of diversity”, he added.
A portion of the proceeds from "Hold Your Fire" will support the United Nations' humanitarian initiatives, thereby extending the impact of this collaboration beyond the realms of music into tangible global aid and support.
