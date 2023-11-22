Weapons export to Israel must be stopped: Saudi Crown Prince at BRICS Summit on Gaza

Riyadh: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman while addressing the leaders representing the Expanded BRICS Tuesday November 21, 2023 urged them to stop exporting weapons to Israel.
The Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia while addressing the virtual summit of BRICS countries also called for collective global efforts to stop Israel’s brutal crimes in the besieged Gaza Strip.
Prince Mohammed bin Salman also stressed the Kingdom’s rejection of the forced displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.
He also emphasized that Saudi Arabia demands the start of a serious and comprehensive peace process to establish a Palestinian state along the borders of 1967.
“The Kingdom’s position is constant and firm. There is no way to achieve security and stability in Palestine except through the implementation of international decisions related to the two-state solution”, Mohammed bin Salman said.
“The BRICS summit is being held at a difficult time that the Gaza Strip is going through, and we renew our categorical rejection of the Israeli operations in the Gaza Strip”, he added.
BRICS countries comprise Brazil, Russia, Iran, China and South Africa. It was in August this year expanded and included Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Argentina and Ethiopia as members forming what is known as Expanded BRICS or BRICS-plus
The BRICS Extraordinary Joint Meeting on the Middle East situation today was convened by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the current chair of the BRICS grouping.
South Africa, the chair of the extraordinary BRICS summit accused Israel of war crimes and “genocide” in Gaza.
“The collective punishment of Palestinian civilians through the unlawful use of force by Israel is a war crime”, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said.
“The deliberate denial of medicine, fuel, food and water to the residents of Gaza is tantamount to genocide”, he added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin while speaking at the BRICS Summit on the Palestine-Israel conflict said the escalation between Israel and Hamas that has already led to the “deaths of thousands of people” has come as a result of America’s desire to single-handedly decide the fate of the standoff between Israel and Palestine.
“The history has vividly demonstrated that attempts to single-handedly cut the Palestinian knot are not viable and counterproductive,” Putin said.
The current conflict in Gaza has already led to the deaths of thousands, a massive exodus of civilians from the enclave, and a humanitarian catastrophe, Putin said, calling these developments a cause for the “deepest concern.”
“Due to the sabotage of UN decisions, more than one generation of Palestinians are being brought up with a sense of injustice", he said.
