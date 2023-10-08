Sheikh Yasir Ad Dawsary exempted as Imam of Masjid Al Haram Makkah

Makkah: Sheikh Yasir Ad Dawsary has been excused as Imam and Khateeb of Masjid Al Haram in Makkah, according to Inside the Haramain, office X handle of news publication from inside the Haramin.
Sheikh Yasser has been excused as Imam e Kaaba and Khateeb of Masjid al Haram in Makkah after the completion of four year period of his contract.
“Sheikh Yasir Ad Dawsary has been excused from his position as Imam and Khateeb of Masjid Al Haram following the expiration of his 4-year contract with the General Presidency”, Inside Haramain reported a little while ago.
“Sheikh Yasir Ad Dawsary has been excused from his position as Imam and Khateeb of Masjid Al Haram following the expiration of his 4-year contract with the General Presidency”, Inside Haramain reported a little while ago.
He can however return to the post in case his contract is renewed.
“The Imam is eligible return in the future subject to contract renewal”, Inside Haramain said.
“The Imam is eligible return in the future subject to contract renewal”, Inside Haramain said.
Sheikh Yasir Ad Dawsary, a renowned Islamic Scholar and reciter of the Holy Quran, was appointed Imam of Masjid Al Haramin in 2018.
He was regularly leading the daily obligatory Salah and Taraweeh prayers during Ramadan at Masjid Al Harama in Makkah since then.
In December 2022, he was also appointed as Khateeb of Masjid al Haram in Makkah following a decree issued by King Salman.
Sheikh Yasir Al-Dawsary has been Imam in many mosques, including Abdullah Al-Khulaifi Mosque, Al-Kawthar Mosque, Imam Abdullah bin Saud Mosque, Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Baz mosque, then came his appointment to the Fahad Al-Dakheel Mosque in Riyadh in 1426 AH where he led till his appointment as Imam in Masjid Al Haram in 1440 H.
He was also assigned to lead prayers in Masjid Al Haram in the month of Ramadan 1436 AH (2015 AD) as guest Imam. He continued as guest Imam until 1440 AH when he was appointed as permanent Imam by King Salman - the youngest Imam and Khateeb of al Haram in Makkah.
The by laws regarding the appointments and dismissal of Imams approved in 2019 by the Council of Ministers say, the imams of the Two Holy Mosques are needed to sign a 4-year contract with the General Presidency for the Religious Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques that will be subjected to renewal after the end of their tenures.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.