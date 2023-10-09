Palestinians will be without food, water as Israel announces "Complete Siege" on Gaza

Tel Aviv/Gaza Strip: In a decision likely to worsen further the ongoing war in Palestine, the Zionist regime in Israel has announced complete siege on Gaza Strip, the region already under the blockade since 2007.
The Israeli decision came two days after the Palestinian Resistance Group Hamas in a surprise move launched Operation al Aqsa Storm or Flood Al Aqsa Operation in the early hours of Saturday October 07, 2023.
More than 700 Israelis have been killed and over 2,300 others were injured in the attacks launched simultaneously via air, sea and land.
The Hamas attacks Saturday were in response to the continuous provocation, intimidation and targeting of Palestinians by Israeli Forces and illegal settlers that left 248 Palestinians dead, combined with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s highly provocative and intimidating speech at 78th Session of the United General Assembly last month where he also displayed a new Middle East map without the Palestine.
Israeli response to the Hamas’s Operation al Aqsa Storm was declaration of war and brazen bombardments on Gaza. More than 500 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli air strikes and a number of buildings including mosques, schools, hospitals and refugee camps collapsing like a house of cards.
After two days of round the clock bombardment, Israel today announced complete siege of Gaza Strip.
"We are putting a complete siege on Gaza... No electricity, no food, no water, no gas -- it's all closed," Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallantsaid in a video message.
"We are putting a complete siege on Gaza... No electricity, no food, no water, no gas -- it's all closed," Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallantsaid in a video message.
More than 2.3 million people are already living in darkness since Saturday when the Zionist regime in Israel decided to cut the power supply.
"We are fighting “animals” and are acting accordingly," Yoav Gallant said in Hebrew. (Emphasis added)
"We are fighting “animals” and are acting accordingly," Yoav Gallant said in Hebrew. (Emphasis added)
Meanwhile, reports coming from Israel said the bodies of Hamas fighters who entered the occupied areas Saturday are still lying on the ground and desecrated.
“We saw dead bodies of Hamas fighters still lying on the ground - left to rot - unlike their Israeli victims who’ve long ago been taken away for identification and burial”, Jonathan Beale said while reporting for BBC from southern Israel, near Gaza.
“We saw dead bodies of Hamas fighters still lying on the ground - left to rot - unlike their Israeli victims who’ve long ago been taken away for identification and burial”, Jonathan Beale said while reporting for BBC from southern Israel, near Gaza.
“We watched as one Israeli driver stopped his truck so he could pick up a rock to throw at the corpse of one dead Hamas fighter. Anger erupted on both sides of the border”, he added.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.