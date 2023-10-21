ISRO: Mission Gaganyaan gets off on a successful note

[Lift-off Succesful: Gaganyaan Test Vehicle D1 mission was scheduled for a lift-off from the first launch pad at 08:00 am Saturday. It was however first rescheduled to 08.45 am and later to 10:00 am. (Image: ISRO/@ISRO)]
Sriharikota: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Saturday October 21, 2023 successfully launched TV-D1 test flight for Gaganyaan mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.
Test Vehicle D1 mission was scheduled for a lift-off from the first launch pad at 08:00 am Saturday. It was however first rescheduled to 08.45 am and later to 10:00 am.
The second rescheduling was announced barely 5 seconds before the launch. ISRO identified the cause and successfully pulled off the test at 10:00 am.
Saturday's rocket tested the emergency escape system of its crew module, which separated from the thruster and made a soft sea landing about 10 minutes after the launch.
"Mission Gaganyaan... TV D1 Test Flight is accomplished. Crew Escape System performed as intended", the Indian Space Agency announced at 10:16 am Saturday.
"Mission Gaganyaan gets off on a successful note", it wrote on social media platform X, originally launched as Twitter.
"Mission Gaganyaan... TV D1 Test Flight is accomplished. Crew Escape System performed as intended", the Indian Space Agency announced at 10:16 am Saturday.
"Mission Gaganyaan gets off on a successful note", it wrote on social media platform X, originally launched as Twitter.
Gaganyaan project, having an estimated budget of $1.08 billion, envisages demonstration of human spaceflight capability by launching crew of 3 members to an orbit of 400 km for a 3 days mission and bring them back safely to earth, by landing in Indian sea waters.
"We are very happy to announce the success of the mission. The purpose of the mission was to demonstrate the crew escape system. The vehicle went slightly above the speed of sound, before it initiated the crew escape system," ISRO Chief S Somanath said after the launch.
"The escape system took the crew module away from the vehicle and subsequent operations including the touch-down at the sea have been very well accomplished," he added.
"We are very happy to announce the success of the mission. The purpose of the mission was to demonstrate the crew escape system. The vehicle went slightly above the speed of sound, before it initiated the crew escape system," ISRO Chief S Somanath said after the launch.
"The escape system took the crew module away from the vehicle and subsequent operations including the touch-down at the sea have been very well accomplished," he added.
India plans to send astronauts beyond the reaches of Earth’s atmosphere for three days before they are brought safely back with a soft landing in Indian territorial waters.
Gaganyaan TV D1 test flight comes about two months after India successfully launched Chandaryaan-3 Mission, becoming the only country in the world to land on Moon's little explored south pole.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.