In Pictures: Final Moments of Chandrayaan-3 Landing on Moon

India’s unmanned Moon Mission, Chandrayaan-3 on Wednesday August 23, 2023 successfully landed on Moon. Read More

Wednesday August 23, 2023 8:32 PM, ummid.com Science Desk

Team Chandrayaan-3 at ISRO burst in applause as Chandrayaan touched the lunar surface at 06:04 PM on August 23, 2023.

Chandrayaan-3: India’s unmanned Moon Mission, Chandrayaan-3 on Wednesday August 23, 2023 successfully landed on Moon.

Chandrayaan-3 landed on Moon’s little explored South Pole exactly at 06:04 PM Indian Standard Time as hundreds of thousands of people around the world watched the historic event.

With this India became the first country to land and explore the Moon’s South Pole.

Space agencies of the US NASA, the UK and Europe ESA have congratulated the success of India's Chandrayaan-3 mission.

“We used to say Chanda Mama door ke… This will now change to Chanda Mama bus aik tour ke”, Prime Minister Modi said after the historic achievement while congratulating the ISRO and Chandrayaan team.

It is a matter of great pride for all of Indians as the entire world is looking up to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Congress said while hailing successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon.

Captured here are the final moments of the Chandrayaan-3 landing on the Moon’s far site.

In Pictures: Final Moments of Chandrayaan-3 Landing on Moon

ISRO scientists analysing data from Chandrayaan-3 as it prepares to land on Moon’s south pole.

In Pictures: Final Moments of Chandrayaan-3 Landing on Moon

India’s unmanned Moon mission can be seen following the set trajectory on its way to landing on  Moon’s South Pole.

In Pictures: Final Moments of Chandrayaan-3 Landing on Moon

India’s Chandrayaan-3 lights the lunar surface before kissing the Moon Wednesday August 23, 2023.

In Pictures: Final Moments of Chandrayaan-3 Landing on Moon

Chandrayaan-3 in Rough Braking Phase at an altitude of around 31.

In Pictures: Final Moments of Chandrayaan-3 Landing on Moon

Chandrayaan-3 in Rough Braking Phase at an altitude of around 27.79.

In Pictures: Final Moments of Chandrayaan-3 Landing on Moon

Chandrayaan-3 in Rough Braking Phase at an altitude of around 26.844.

In Pictures: Final Moments of Chandrayaan-3 Landing on Moon

ISRO scientists analysing data from Chandrayaan-3 as it prepares to land on Moon’s south pole.

In Pictures: Final Moments of Chandrayaan-3 Landing on Moon

Chandrayaan-3 in Fine Braking Phase.

In Pictures: Final Moments of Chandrayaan-3 Landing on Moon

Chandrayaan-3 lights the landing site on the lunar surface before kissing the Moon Wednesday August 23, 2023.

In Pictures: Final Moments of Chandrayaan-3 Landing on Moon

ISRO scientists analysing data from Chandrayaan-3 as it prepares to land on Moon’s south pole

In Pictures: Final Moments of Chandrayaan-3 Landing on Moon

People at ISRO headquarters anxiously waiting as Chandrayaan prepares to land on Moon’s south pole

In Pictures: Final Moments of Chandrayaan-3 Landing on Moon

Chandrayaan-3 final moments.

In Pictures: Final Moments of Chandrayaan-3 Landing on Moon

Chandrayaan-3 final moments.

[All images are captured and video grabbed during the live streaming of Chandrayaan-3 landing today.]

 

