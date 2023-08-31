Modi govt convenes Parliament's Special Session from Sept 18

New Delhi: Amidst wild speculations that 2024 General Elections could be advanced, the Narendra Modi government in Delhi has convened a Special Session of Parliament in September.
The Special Session of the Parliament will be held for five days - from September 18 to September 22.
“Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having five sittings", Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi wrote on social media site X, formerly called Twitter.
"Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament,” he added.
There is no official word on the agenda of the five-day session which will be held days after the G20 Summit in the national capital on September 9 and 10.
The General Elections are scheduled to be held in May 2024. But, there are speculations that elections could be advanced and could be held be held in December 2023 or January 2024, though the government has made nothing official in this regard.
Meanwhile, citing its sources India Today reported that the Centre is likely to introduce bills on One Nation, One Election - the idea of simultaneously holding the Lok Sabha polls and the elections to various state assemblies, Uniform Civil Code and women's reservation in the special session of Parliament.
