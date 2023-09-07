Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Round 3 Counselling Starts, Last Date to Apply Sept 09

Rajasthan NEET UG Medical and Dental Round 3 Counselling 2023: Rajasthan NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board - 2023 has started thorugh its official website rajugneet2023.com from today i.e. September 07, 2023 Online Registration for 3rd Round of Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) Counselling 2023.
1. Click here to go to the offficial website: rajugneet2023.com.
2. Click on "Fill Application Form" on the Main Menu.
3. Click on Registration.
4. Follow instructions and complete Online Application Form.
Only candidates who have cleared the NEET exam this year with scores mentioned in the notification are eligible to register online for Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Counselling.
The last date of registration and depositing application fees for round 3 counselling is Saturday September 09, 2023 till 04:00 pm.
The last date of payment is September 09, 2023 till 11:55 pm.
Publishing of Provisional Seat Matrix: September 07, 2023
Start date for filling of on-line application form and deposition of required application fee: September 07, 2023.
Last date for submitting the on-line application form: September 09, 2023 04.00 pm
Last date to pay counselling fees: September 09, 2023 11.55 pm
Publishing of provisional list for verification (PwD, Defence/PM, STA, NRI): September 10, 2023
Document verification before the Board for PwD, Defence/PM, STA and NRI candidates (who have not been verified earlier): September 11, 2023
Publishing of third round allotment information on website (off-line infront of the board): September 12 to 18, 2023
Deposition of security amount: September 07 to 11, 2023
The Rajasthan Medical Counselling for round 1 had started in July 2023. The NEET UG 2023 First Round Merit List was published on July 29 and NEET 2023 First Round Seat Allotment result was published on August 04, 2023.
Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Second Round was started on August 16, 2023 whereas the allotment result of Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Round 2 was published on August 28, 2023.
The candidates should note that Round 3 allotment is being done in off-line mode. Round 3 is the last and final round of medical admission in Rajasthan.
