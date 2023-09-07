Lila Ibrahim, Mustafa Suleyman Among TIME 100 Most Influential People in AI

Washington: Lila Ibrahim, COO Google DeepMind, and Mustafa Suleyman, CEO and Co-Founder Inflection AI, have been included by Time Magazine in its 2023 list of 100 Most Influential People in AI released Thursday September 07, 2023.
Lila Ibrahim is the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Google DeepMind, co-founder and chair of Team4Tech, and a member of the UK AI Council.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been in news in the IT industry since over a decade. The technology however became popular after Microsoft acquired OpenAI, and integrated its AI chatobot ChaGPT in Bing.
Later Google launched “Bard” its own AI chatbot. Others including Baidu followed launching their own AI chatbots.
Top in the Time 100 Most Influential People in AI is OpenAI Chief Sam Altman followed by CEO and Co-founder DeepMind Demis Hassabis, CEO, Chairman and Co-Founder Baidu Robin Li, CEO and Co-Founder Hugging Face Clement Delangue, CEO and Founder, Waabi Raquel Urtasun to list some of few.
Demis Hassabis is Mustafa Suleyman’s best friend’s brother. In 2010, they co-founded the AI lab DeepMind together alongside Shane Legg. The company soon rose to the top of the industry.
Mustafa Suleyman, British Artificial Intelligence Researcher and Entrepreneur, who is CEO and Co-Founder Inflection AI, is also the Co-Founder and former head of applied AI at DeepMind, an Artificial Intelligence company acquired by Google and now owned by Alphabet.
While Hassabis still runs DeepMind, Suleyman, 39, has since struck out on his own. DeepMind was acquired by Google in 2014, and Suleyman pivoted to work for Google itself in 2019, before departing to join the VC firm Greylock Partners in 2022, according to Time Magazine.
Lila Ibrahim's previous roles include Chief Operations Officer at Coursera, Senior Operating Partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, and Chief of Staff to Intel CEO and Chairman Craig Barrett.
In 2017, Lila Ibrahim spent more than 50 hours interviewing for her current role as chief operating officer at Google DeepMind. This was, in part, DeepMind’s leadership making sure that she was the right person for the job, according to Time Magazine.
Lila Ibrahim is concerned about the risk humanity is facing because of AI, especially after the launch of ChatGPT.
Consequently, along with Demis Hassabis and Shane Legg, DeepMind’s founders, Lila in May this year signed a statement declaring risks from AI should be taken as seriously as risks from pandemics and nuclear war.
Lila says she wouldn’t have joined DeepMind unless she felt the opportunities AI could create outweighed the risks, but recalls being struck, during the job interview, by how severe the risks were.
“I have twin daughters,” Ibrahim says. “I kept thinking: Can I tuck them in at night?”
