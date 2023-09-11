logo

 

Lula sees "no ground" for Putin's arrest, invites him to attend G20 Summit 2024

Monday September 11, 2023 9:34 AM, ummid.com News Network

Monday September 11, 2023 9:41 AM, ummid.com News Network

Lula sees "no ground" for Putin's arrest, invites him to attend G20 Summit 2024

New Delhi: Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has extended an open invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin who is facing ICC warrant to attend G20 Summit 2024 in Rio de Janeiro without the fear of arrest.

On Sunday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over the ceremonial G20 gavel to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Lula's open invitation to Putin came during this year's G20 meeting in Delhi, where he assumed leadership of the forum.

ICC Warrant against Putin

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for Putin's arrest in March 2023, alleging war crimes in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Putin skipped G20 Summit 2023 held in Delhi, and also BRICS Summit 2023 held in Johannesburg, South Africa last month, the decisions widely attributed to concerns related to the ICC warrant.

As a signatory to the Rome Statute, Brazil is legally bound to cooperate with ICC investigations and activities, potentially including the arrest of individuals targeted by the court.

However, Lula, who has positioned himself as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine, assured that there would be no grounds for Putin's arrest should he visit Brazil for the November 2024 event.

"Brazil ready to welcome Putin"

Despite Brazil's commitment to the ICC charter, Lula indicated that Putin would be warmly received at the Rio summit, emphasizing that the event would exude an "atmosphere of peace."

When questioned about Brazil's ICC obligations, Lula confidently asserted that Putin would not face arrest.

One of the world’s fastest growing economies, celebrated for its vibrant culture, sporting prowess, spectacular biodiversity and immense resource wealth, Brazil is a nation that many expect to define the century ahead.

Brazil’s G20 presidency is likely to see a continuation of the priorities defined by India in 2023 and by Indonesia in 2022.


