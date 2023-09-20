Intel unpacks "AI PC" powered by it's Core Ultra processors

San Francisco: Not to remain left behind in the Artificial Intelligence race intensified after the launch of AI chatbots last year, global chip leader Intel on Tuesday came with its own idea of “AI PC”.
At Intel Innovation 2023, the company announced the launch of the new computer which will be powered by its upcoming Intel Core Ultra processors.
“AI will fundamentally transform, reshape and restructure the PC experience – unleashing personal productivity and creativity through the power of the cloud and PC working together,” Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said at Intel Innovation 2023 event Tuesday.
“We are ushering in a new age of the AI PC", the Intel CEO added.
"This new PC experience arrives with the upcoming Intel Core Ultra processors, code-named Meteor Lake, featuring Intel’s first integrated neural processing unit, or NPU, for power-efficient AI acceleration and local inference on the PC", Gelsinger said confirming Core Ultra launch on December 14 this year.
At the event, Gelsinger also displayed an array of new AI PC use cases.
At #IntelInnovation @PGelsinger explained how #AI is changing everything and ushering in the AI PC generation. It will fundamentally transform the PC experience for every person on the planet. https://t.co/y0PwS4nHAW pic.twitter.com/8et1SJ3YQm
Talking about the new Core Ultra CPU, the Intel CEO said it represents an inflection point in Intel’s client processor roadmap.
"It’s the first client chiplet design enabled by Foveros packaging technology", he said.
Jerry Kao, Chief Operating Officer of Acer, who was also present at Intel Innovation 2023, gave a sneak peek into the company's upcoming Acer laptop powered by Core Ultra.
At the event, Intel also announced general availability of its Developer Cloud.
