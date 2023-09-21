CTET August 2023 Result - Direct Link

CTET August 2023 Result Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to declare on its official website cbseresults.nic.in soon the result of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) held in the month of August 2023.
The CBSE had conducted CTET 2023 on Sunday August 20, 2023. The Teacher Eligibility Test had two papers for which the Admit Card was released on August 18, 2023.
A total of 15,01,719 candidates participated in CTET Paper 1, while 14,02,184 candidates took CTET Paper 2, according to the official website.
The CBSE has not officially confirmed the exact date and time to declare CTET 2023 Result. But, according to the official schedule, CTET 2023 result will be declared by the end of September 2023, tentatively.
The CBSE had released the CTET Answer Key along with OMR sheets and scanned copies of candidates response sheets on September 15, 2023. Following the release of the CTET Answer Key, CBSE asked candidates to raise objections if any on or before 11.59 pm on September 18, 2023.
The CBSE released on September 15 Provisional Answer Keys. It will release the CTET Final Answer Keys after analysing and verifying the objections raised by the candidates.
CTET Final Answer Key will be published before the CTET result. Once declared, CTET result will be available on the CTET official website ctet.nic.in and also on cbseresults.nic.in.
1. Click here to go to the CTET result website: cbseresults.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as " CENTRAL TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST (CTET) AUGUST - 2023"
3. Enter Roll Number in the given box.
4. Click on Submit button to check your result and scorecard.
1. Click here to go to the CTET result website: cbseresults.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as " CENTRAL TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST (CTET) AUGUST - 2023"
3. Enter Roll Number in the given box.
4. Click on Submit button to check your result and scorecard.
Direct link to CBSE CTET 2023 will also be available on ctet.nic.in.
CTET, a mandatory test for appointment of teachers, is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The exam compromises of two papers. Paper I for candidates who wish to opt classes I to V and Paper II for candidates who wish to teach Classes VI to VIII. The questions paper was compromise of objective in nature; there were multiple options for every question.
Candidates passing both Papers 1 and 2 of CTET will be allowed to apply for teaching posts from Classes 1 to 5 and Classes 6 to 8, respectively. A 5% relaxation will be given to candidates from the SC, ST, and OBC categories.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.