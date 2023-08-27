CTET Aug 2023 Answer Key: When, Where and How to Download

CBSE CTET 2023 Answer Key Release Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release on the CTET official website ctet.nic.in in the coming weeks the official Answer Keys of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2023) held in August 2023.
Citing CBSE sources, various media outlets are reporting that CTET 2023 Ansewr Keys will be released soon - most likely in the next few days.
The CBSE had conducted CTET 2023 on Sunday August 20, 2023. CTET 2023 Admit Card was released on August 18, 2023
1. Click here to go to the CTET official wesbite: "ctet.nic.in".
2. Click on the link marked with "CTET August 2023 Provisional Answer Key" on top of the home page.
4. Download your CTET Answer Key and take a printout if needed.
Candidates should note that the CBSE will first publish Provisional Answer Key. Upon release of Provisional Answer Key, candidates will be given a chance to raise objections if any. The CBSE will then release on the CTET Official Website Final Answerr Key.
The CBSE will release CTET 2023 Result based on the CTET Final Answer Keys.
Along with Answer Keys, the CBSE will also release OMR Sheet with recorded responses and Question Papers.
"The CTET will display the link of Question Paper attempted by the candidates on the application login on CTET website "ctet.nic.in" after a week of conducting the examination", the CBSE CTET Information Bulletin said.
"The CTET will display Provisional Answer Key of the questions on the CTET website "ctet.nic.in" with a Public Notice issued to this effect on the said website, to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the Provisional Answer Keys with a non-refundable prescribed fee as processing charges. The provisional Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days", it added.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Central Teacher Eligibility Test CTET 2023 on Sunday August 20, 2023.
Qualification in CTET or TET (Teacher Eligibility Test ) conducted by states is mandatory for candidates to be appointed as teachers for class I to VIII in government schools.
CTET is conducted twice every year by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The exam compromises of two papers. Paper I for candidates who wish to opt classes I to V and Paper II for candidates who wish to teach Classes VI to VIII. The questions paper was compromise of objective in nature; there were multiple options for every question.
According to the official schedule, CTET 2023 result will be declared by the end of September 2023, tentatively.
