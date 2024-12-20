CAT 2024: 14 score 100 percentile, Maximum from Maharashtra

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Calcutta announced Thursday December 19, 2024 CAT 2024 (Common Admission Test 2024) result, along with the details and score of toppers

Friday December 20, 2024 10:59 AM , ummid.com News Network

[Representative image]

CAT 2024 Toppers: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Calcutta announced Thursday December 19, 2024 CAT 2024 (Common Admission Test 2024) result, along with the details and score of toppers.

As per the CAT 2024 result data released by IIM Calcutta, 14 candidates from different states have scored a perfect 100 percentile, and the maximum of them are from Maharashtra.

Also, as many as 29 candidates have secured 99.99% percentile – and again maximum are from Maharashtra.

CAT 2024 Toppers

Candidated with 100 Percentile

According to CAT 2024 result details published by IIM Calcutta, 14 candidates – 13 male and 01 female, have scored 100 percentile.

Maharashtra tops the list with 05 candidates followed by Telangana with 02 candidates while Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh Odisha and Uttar Pradesh having 01 candidate each in the CAT toppers list.

The Engineering stream has sent 13 toppers.

Candidated with 99.99 Percentile

The CAT 2024 Merit List further showed 29 candidates getting 99.99 percentile. Of them 27 are male and 02 female.

Among them are 05 from Maharashtra, 04 from Karnataka, 03 each from Haryana and Rajasthan, 02 each from Delhi and Gujarat, and 01 each from Assam, Chandigarh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Again, 28 candidates who scored 99.99 percentile are from the Engineering stream.

Candidated with 99.98 Percentile

As per the CAT 2024 Merit List, 30 candidates from different states scored 99.98 percentile. Of them 29 male and 01 female, and 22 Engineering students whereas 08 non-engineering.

A total of 04 candidates with CAT score of 99.98 are from West Bengal, 03 each are from Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, and 02 from Uttar Pradesh.

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Calcutta had released the Final Answer Keys of CAT 2024 (Common Admission Test 2024) on Thursday December 19, 2024, and soon later released CAT result on its website iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2024 Timeline

CAT 2024 was conducted on November 24 across 170 cities with 2.93 lakh participants. It featured 68 questions divided into three sections: VARC, DILR, and QA.

The IIM Calcutta had released the CAT Provisional Answer Key on November 29, 2024.

Candidates were given a chance to raise objection if any till 11:55 PM on December 05, 2024.

CAT Final Answer Key was released on Tuesday December 17, 2024.

CAT 2024 Result declared on Thursday December 19, 2024

CAT 2024 Results: Key Statistics

Out of 3.29 lakh registered candidates, 1.19 lakh were female, 2.10 lakh were male, and 14 were transgender.

Among 2.93 lakh candidates who appeared, 1.07 lakh were female, 1.86 lakh were male, and 9 were transgender.

14 candidates scored 100 percentile, including 13 males and 1 female.

Of these 14 perfect scorers, 13 are from Engineering background, while 1 is from non-Engineering background.

CAT result is prepared based on the final answer key. Candidates can check their CAT score and result at "iimcat.ac.in" following the steps given below.

Steps to check CAT Result

Go to the official website: iimcat.ac.in. Click on log-in button under Registered Candidates link Enter user ID and password Type the 7 chracter code shown in the image Log in and click on the relevant link to download CAT 2024 score in PDF.

According to the CAT result released today a total of 14 candidates have scored 100 percentile and are CAT 2024 toppers.

The CAT 2024 score is valid only till December 31, 2025 and will accordingly be accessible on the website.

CAT 2023 Toppers

Common Admission Test in 2023 (CAT 2023) was held on November 26, 2023. The answer key was released on December 05 whereas the CAT 2023 result was published on December 22, 2023.

According to the CAT 2023 Merit List releases by The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), 14 candidates had scored 100 percentile and were declared as CAT Toppers.

Besides the CAT toppers, as many as 29 candidates – 28 males and 01 female, had scored 99.99 percentile in 2023.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.