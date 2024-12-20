CAT 2024: 14 score 100 percentile, Maximum from Maharashtra

[Representative image]
CAT 2024 Toppers: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Calcutta announced Thursday December 19, 2024 CAT 2024 (Common Admission Test 2024) result, along with the details and score of toppers.
As per the CAT 2024 result data released by IIM Calcutta, 14 candidates from different states have scored a perfect 100 percentile, and the maximum of them are from Maharashtra.
Also, as many as 29 candidates have secured 99.99% percentile – and again maximum are from Maharashtra.
Candidated with 100 Percentile
According to CAT 2024 result details published by IIM Calcutta, 14 candidates – 13 male and 01 female, have scored 100 percentile.
Maharashtra tops the list with 05 candidates followed by Telangana with 02 candidates while Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh Odisha and Uttar Pradesh having 01 candidate each in the CAT toppers list.
The Engineering stream has sent 13 toppers.
Candidated with 99.99 Percentile
The CAT 2024 Merit List further showed 29 candidates getting 99.99 percentile. Of them 27 are male and 02 female.
Among them are 05 from Maharashtra, 04 from Karnataka, 03 each from Haryana and Rajasthan, 02 each from Delhi and Gujarat, and 01 each from Assam, Chandigarh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.
Again, 28 candidates who scored 99.99 percentile are from the Engineering stream.
Candidated with 99.98 Percentile
As per the CAT 2024 Merit List, 30 candidates from different states scored 99.98 percentile. Of them 29 male and 01 female, and 22 Engineering students whereas 08 non-engineering.
A total of 04 candidates with CAT score of 99.98 are from West Bengal, 03 each are from Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, and 02 from Uttar Pradesh.
The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Calcutta had released the Final Answer Keys of CAT 2024 (Common Admission Test 2024) on Thursday December 19, 2024, and soon later released CAT result on its website iimcat.ac.in.
CAT result is prepared based on the final answer key. Candidates can check their CAT score and result at "iimcat.ac.in" following the steps given below.
According to the CAT result released today a total of 14 candidates have scored 100 percentile and are CAT 2024 toppers.
The CAT 2024 score is valid only till December 31, 2025 and will accordingly be accessible on the website.
Common Admission Test in 2023 (CAT 2023) was held on November 26, 2023. The answer key was released on December 05 whereas the CAT 2023 result was published on December 22, 2023.
According to the CAT 2023 Merit List releases by The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), 14 candidates had scored 100 percentile and were declared as CAT Toppers.
Besides the CAT toppers, as many as 29 candidates – 28 males and 01 female, had scored 99.99 percentile in 2023.
