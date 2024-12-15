Syrian children return to schools a week after HTS-led Opp takeover

Syrian children in capital Damascus and other cities of the country Sunday December 15, 2024 returned to schools exactly a week after Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) led opposition toppled the 54-year brutal regime of al-Assad family

Sunday December 15, 2024 11:05 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Damascus: Syrian children in capital Damascus and other cities of the country Sunday December 15, 2024 returned to schools exactly a week after Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) led opposition toppled the 54-year brutal regime of al-Assad family.

Citing Syrian officials, news agency Reuters reported that most schools opened around the country Sunday, the first day of the working week.

Images and videos shared online showed students carrying the new flag of the country, some sporting it on their cheeks.

Reuters reported that students waited cheerfully in the courtyard of a boys' high school in Damascus on Sunday morning and applauded as the school secretary, Raed Nasser, hung the flag adopted by the new authorities.

In one classroom, a student pasted the new flag on a wall.

"I am optimistic and very happy. I used to walk in the street scared that I would get drafted to military service. I used to be afraid when I reach a checkpoint", said student Salah al-Din Diab.

"People are turning up for work. Children are going to school. We’re now outside Damascus University, where we’re surrounded by many students who came there on the first day – Sunday being the first workday of the week across the Arab world", Osama Bin Javaid said reporting for Al Jazeera from Damascus, Syria.

Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) led opposition last Sunday overthrew the al-Assad regime in Syria in a swift operation.

Christians attend Sunday Mass

Meanwhile, Christians also attended first Sunday Mass after the fall of Bashar al-Assad fovernment last Sunday.

Streets in the heavily Christian Damascus neighbourhood of Bab Touma filled with worshippers returning from church on Sunday morning but some struck a note of caution, Reuters reported.

Syria is home to multiple ethnic and religious minorities including Christians, Armenians, Kurds and Shi'ite Muslims.

After taking the control of Syria, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) Commander-in-Chief Abu Muhammad al-Golani, born Ahmad al-Sharaa , had reassured the Syria's minority groups that their way of life would not be at risk.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.