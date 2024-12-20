IHRC calls for Holocaust Memorial Day boycott

The Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC) has urged Muslims, local government and other organisations to boycott Holocaust Memorial Day commemorations as the organiser's has failed to add Gaza to the list of genocides

Friday December 20, 2024 0:25 AM , ummid.com News Network

London: The Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC) has urged Muslims, local government and other organisations to boycott Holocaust Memorial Day commemorations as the organiser's has failed to add Gaza to the list of genocides.

On November 27, the IHRC had written to the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust (HMD Trust) – a government-led charity that presides over Holocaust Memorial Day, requesting that Gaza be listed among the genocides being commemorated on January 27 but it failed to respond.

IHRC letter to HMD Trust

The IHRC in its letter listed examples of legal and humanitarian bodies expressing the view that what is happening in Gaza is a Genocide , including the United Nations, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the U.S.-based Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention.

“Every genocide is morally abhorrent. It is therefore with grave concern and great disappointment that we note the absence of the ongoing genocide in Gaza from the list of genocides mentioned by HMD", the IHRc wrote in its letter.

"The failure to include it in commemorations would undermine a fundamental aim of marking the Holocaust which is to help prevent further genocides and to put a stop to genocides when they occur, rather than being a symbolic exercise in remembering historical atrocities. There can be little doubt that Israel’s savage onslaught against the besieged people of Gaza amounts to a genocide", it added.

“In view of the overwhelming evidence pointing to the crime of genocide being perpetrated in Gaza it is imperative that if HMD is to retain any credibility as a commemoration, it must be truly universal in scope and recognise the genocide currently unfolding in Gaza. It is also imperative that if we are to remain faithful to the aim of stopping current and preventing future genocides that we include the genocide that is unfolding in our time", the origanisation said.

Headquartered in London, the Islamic Human Rights Commission is an independent, not-for-profit, campaign, research and advocacy organization established in 1997.

About Holocaust Memorial Day Trust

HMD Trust is the charity established and funded by the UK Government to “promote and support Holocaust Memorial Day in the UK".

Holocaust Memorial Day has been held in the UK since 2001, with a UK Commemorative Ceremony and more than 10,000 local activities taking place all across the UK on or around January 27 each year.

The UK Government held the responsibility for running Holocaust Memorial Day from 2001-2005, organised through the Home Office.

In May 2005, HMD Trust was registered as a charity and the Home Secretary appointed HMD Trust Trustees for the first time with a professional team starting work in 2005.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has funded the trust’s work since 2007.

