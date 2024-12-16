Watch: Priyanka Gandhi responds to objections on Free Palestine bag in Parliament

New Delhi: Wayanad MP and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Monday December 16, 2024 entered the Indian Parliament with ‘Free Palestine Bag’ hanging around her shoulder, sparking a fresh debate in India about the Gaza Genocide.

The image of Priyanka Gandhi carrying with Free Palestine Bag was first shared on social media platform X by Congress Spokesperson Dr. Shama Mohamed.

"Priyanka Gandhi Ji shows her solidarity with Palestine by carrying a special bag symbolizing her support.

"A gesture of compassion, commitment to justice and humanity! She is clear that nobody can violate the Geneva Convention", she captioned the image.

Priyanka Gandhi’s gesture however sparked a debate with some objecting her to sporting Free Palestine Bag whereas some others appreciated the Wayanad MP’s “courageous act”.

Replying to the question why she carried the Free Palestine Bag to the Parliament, Priyanka Gandhi while talking to reporters outside the Parliament said she only expressed her stand regarding Palestine which is already in the public domain.

“I have said many times what my beliefs are regarding this (Palestine). If you look at my Twitter handle all my comments are over there”, she said.

Watch Video

Slamming those who are making objections slammed them saying no one can decide what clothes she should wear.

“That’s typical patriarchy that you decide what clothes women should wear. I don’t subscribe to that. I will wear what I want”, she said.

Priyanka Gandhi has always been very vocal about the Israeli genocide in Gaza. In fact, she is among the first to question the Israeli military offensive against the Palestinians that started on October 07, 2023.

In a statement released on X, Priyanka Gandhi has also criticised Modi government for abstaining from voting on the UN resolution calling for “humanitarian truce” in Gaza Strip.

