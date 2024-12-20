Finally, India, Pakistan cricket boards strike deal

India and Pakistan cricket boards have finally formalised a deal on match venues, ending the deadlock ahead of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025

Friday December 20, 2024 1:09 AM , ummid.com News Network

Mumbai: India and Pakistan cricket boards have finally formalised a deal on match venues, ending the deadlock ahead of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 to be hosted by Pakistan is set to be played in February and March 2025.

India had refused to play its 2025 Cricket World Cup matches in Pakistan, and insisted instead the UAE as option.

Pakistan on the other hand was not ready to concede to India's demand, and was adamant that its neighbour should play in the host country.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) however in a statement released Thursday December 19, 2024 announced that the two countries have formalised a deal about the match venues.

“India and Pakistan matches hosted by either country at ICC Events during the 2024-2027 rights cycle will be played at a neutral venue”, the ICC Board confirmed.

“This will apply to the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 (hosted by Pakistan), set to be played in February and March 2025, as well as the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 (hosted by India) and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 (hosted by India and Sri Lanka)”, the board added.

The ICC Board also announced that ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup will be played in 2028.

“It was also announced that the PCB has been awarded hosting rights of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2028, where neutral venue arrangements will also apply”, the board said.

2025 Cricket World Cup Schedule Soon

The ICC Board also said that 2025 Cricket World Cup Schedule will be released soon.

“The schedule of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to be confirmed soon, with Pakistan aiming to defend the title they won in 2017”, the board said.

The eight-team event will feature Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, and South Africa, alongside hosts Pakistan.

