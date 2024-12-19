Fact Check: Video of crying Hindu girls rescued from Muslim scripted

Video of crying Hindu girls rescued from Muslim scripted

PTI Fact Check anaysis of a viral video showing two people rescuing Hindu girls from a Muslim man’s house revealed it is scripted and misleading and shared with a false communal claim

[Screnshot of the video posted on Facebook.]

New Delhi: A video was recently shared on social media with users claiming that it showed two people allegedly rescuing Hindu girls from a Muslim man’s house.

The video showed the girls crying and covered in bruises, who were allegedly kept in a cupboard after being abducted.

However, the PTI Fact Check Desk found that a scripted video was shared on social media as real with a false communal claim.

Viral Video

A Facebook user shared on December 15 a video, claiming that it showed several Hindu women being rescued from a Muslim man’s house. The video was shared with the caption:

“Muslim boys kidnap Hindu girls. Love Jihad .”

Investigation

The PTI Fact Check Desk ran the keyframes of the viral video through Google Lens and came across a YouTube video posted by a channel named ‘Naveen Jangra’ on February 12, 2023. The content in the video was the same as the viral clip.

Here is the screenshot of the YouTube video.

Below is a combination image, which shows that the content in the viral video is the same as that of the YouTube channel.

The PTI Fact Check Desk watched the video and found that it contains a disclaimer at the 22-second mark stating it should be consumed for “entertainment purpose only”.

Below is the screenshot of the disclaimer posted in the video.

Further, to corroborate the details, the PTI Fact Check Desk also scanned through other videos uploaded on the YouTube channels and found many scripted videos like the viral clip.

Subsequently, the PTI Fact Check Team concluded that the viral video was scripted and was shared as a real incident, with a false communal claim.

CLAIM

A viral video shows Hindu women being rescued from a Muslim man's house, who were abducted and tortured.

FACT

A scripted video was shared a real incident on social media.

CONCLUSION

Multiple social media users shared a video, claiming that it showed two persons rescuing several Hindu girls, who were abducted and tortured by a Muslim man.

In its investigation, the PTI Fact Check Desk found that a scripted video was shared on social media as a real incident with a false communal claim.

[This story was originally published by PTI Fack Check Team , and republished with slight modification by ummid.com as part of the Shakti Collective.]

