Fact Check: Image showing Kejriwal, Elon Musk together in Delhi is fake

Image showing Kejriwal, Elon Musk together in Delhi is fake



A viral image on different social media platforms showing Elon Musk meeting former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP founder Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi is not real, but AI generated, fact check analysis has revealed

Tuesday December 17, 2024 11:29 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Social media users shared an AI-generated image of Elon Musk and Arvind Kejriwal, falsely claiming Musk visited India. (Source: X/Modified by Logically Facts)]

A viral image on different social media platforms showing Elon Musk meeting former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP founder Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi is not real, but AI generated, fact check analysis has revealed.

Claim about the viral image

An image of Arvind Kejriwal, former Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor, standing next to Tesla CEO Elon Musk while holding a bouquet has been circulating online, claiming that Musk visited India to meet Kejriwal.

A Facebook user shared the image with the caption: “BREAKING - Elon lands in India early this morning to meet @ArvindKejriwal. Discussions are set on Delhi’s transformative education and healthcare reforms, with plans to adapt these policies in the US and discuss them with Trump. Kejriwal personally welcomes him at the airport. Follow for more such BREAKING updates… (sic).”

The same image has also been shared on other social media platforms.

[Screenshot of the viral image with claims shared online by users. (Source: Facebook/X/Modified by Logically Facts)]

The image has been widely shared ahead of the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, set for February 2025. Kejriwal is the AAP's chief ministerial candidate contesting from New Delhi.

However, a fact check analysis by Logically Facts revealed that the image has been generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Fact Check Anaysis

A closer look at the viral image revealed a watermark labeled ‘RisingPiku’ at the bottom. A search on X led to the user’s account under the same name. The account posted the image on December 13, 2024.

BREAKING - Elon lands in India early this morning to meet @ArvindKejriwal Kejriwal..Discussions are set on Delhi’s transformative education and healthcare reforms, with plans to adapt these policies in the US and discuss them with Trump. Kejriwal personally welcomes him at the… pic.twitter.com/NAkuYt1G9s — Piku (@RisingPiku) December 13, 2024

In the comment section, the user confirmed the image was AI-generated. The account’s bio states:

“AI Enthusiast”, “The first person to use AI in Political Campaigns", and “Post AI-Generated Images".

The image also shows clear signs of being AI-generated. Musk’s hand appears distorted, and the background features people with no distinguishing features, a common flaw in AI-generated imagery.

For further confirmation, Logically Facts ran the image through AI detection tools. Hive Moderation flagged the image as 97.4 percent likely to be AI-generated, and TrueMedia.org found 96-97 percent evidence that it was AI-generated.

[AI detection results by Hive Moderation and TrueMedia. (Source: TrueMedia/Hive Moderation/Screenshot)]

Further investigation into the X accounts of both Kejriwal and Musk showed no evidence of the two meeting in India. Neither the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nor any credible media outlets have reported on Musk’s visit to India to meet Kejriwal.

The Verdict

The viral image of Tesla CEO Elon Musk with former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been generated using artificial intelligence.

[This story was originally published by LogicallyFacts , and republished by ummid.com as part of the Shakti Collective.]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.