Justice Madan Lokur to head UN Internal Justice Council

United Nations: Former Supreme Court Judge Madan B Lokur has been appointed as the Chairperson of the United Nations Internal Justice Council till 2028.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres communicated the appointment to Justice Lokur in a letter dated December 19, 2024.

"I have pleasure to appoint you, with immediate effect, as a member of the Internal Justice Council, in the capacity of Chairperson, for a term ending on 12 November 2028", UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres wrote in the letter.

The UN Chief has also appointed Carmen Artigas of Uruguay, Rosalic Balkin of Australia, Stefan Brezina of Austria and Jay Pozenel of the United States of America in different capacities at the UN Internal Justice Court.

The IJC is composed of five members consisting of a staff representative, a management representative and two distinguished external jurists, one nominated by the staff and one by management, and chaired by a distinguished jurist chosen by consensus by the four other members.

The UN Chief has appointed Carmen Artigas and Rosalic Balkin as the two distinguished external jurists, Stefan Brezina as staff representative, and Jay Pozenel as management representative till November 2028.

About Justice Madan Lokur

Justice Lokur was born in 1953. He served as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India from June 4, 2012, until his retirement on December 30, 2018.

Justice Lokur was appointed to the Supreme Court of Fiji in 2019 as a judge of its non-resident panel. He was the first Indian judge to be appointed as a judge in the Supreme Court of another country.

Justice Lokur was one of the four judges of the Supreme Court who had written to the CJI stating the democracy in India is at stake.

He has also been ery vocal about the rights of minorities, communal politics, bulldozer action , and ramapant hate speech to the extent of warning India is on path towards genocide of Muslims.



