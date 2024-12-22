Meet Saudi Doctor involved in Magdeburg Christmas market car attack

German Police Saturday December 21, 2024 arrested Taleb – a Saudi born doctor who is accused of ramming his car into a bustling Christmas market in Magdeburg

As per the latest details, five people have been died whereas over 60, including half a dozen Indians, have been injured in the incident.

The tragic incident took place on Friday December 20, 2024.

Reiner Haseloff, Premier of the state of Saxony-Anhalt, where Magdeburg is the capital, was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters that the Saudi born doctor had a permanent residency of Germany and lived there for around two decades.

Soon after the incident all media headlines were highlighting the Saudi origin of the doctor, linking the incident with TERRORISM.

Some well-known figures, including Elon Musk, joined the chorus, condemning the incident but their focus was more on the Saudi angle.

The media craze however ceded, and headlines started disappearing from the front pages as soon as more and more details about the accused emerged.

Who is Dr Taleb?

Taleb, who goes by his full name Taleb Abdul Mohsen, was born in the Saudi Arabian city of Hofuf in 1974 into a Shia family and secured a permanent residence permit for Germany in 2006.

Taleb was a specialist in psychiatry and psychotherapy, and received refugee status in 2016.

According to his social media profile, Taleb A, the suspect, is a harsh critic of Islam and Muslims, and had become Murtad – renounced Islam, before migrating to Germany in 2006.

In Germany, he became a supporter of Alternative for Germany (AfD), a far-right German political party, which is known for its anti-Islam and anti-immigration stance .

A glance at his social media timeline also reveals he has a liking for Elon Musk.

According to German media, he was believed to have rented a BMW which he used in the attack.

Taleb was incapable of expressing his atheist thoughts and views in Saudi Arabia. After migrating to Germany, Taleb also started a website “wearesaudi.net” to what he claimed assist ex-Muslims flee Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, and create an information resource for others to do the same, according to BBC.

According to reports, Taleb is wanted by Saudi Arabia on charges related to terrorism and smuggling girls from the Middle East to EU countries.

A German security source said Saudi authorities had warned their counterparts in Germany about the suspect, sending several tips in 2023 and 2024. The security sources said the information were passed on to the relevant higher security authorities.

However, Germany has refused to extradite him to the Kingdom and granted him asylum despite the charges against him.

