Ben-Gvir storms Al Aqsa, sparks outrage

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir stormed Masjid al Aqsa Compound Thursday (December 26, 2024) sparking a huge worldwide outrage

Friday December 27, 2024 9:08 PM , ummid.com News Network

Occupied Jerusalem/Riyadh/Cairo: Israel’s far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir stormed Masjid al Aqsa Compound in Occupied Jerusalem Thursday (December 26, 2024) sparking a huge worldwide outrage.

Leading protest against Ben-Gvir's provocation, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Kingdom condemned and denounced the continued Israeli violations including the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque compound by the Israeli Minister of National Security, and the incursion of the Israeli occupation forces into southern Syria.

Saudi Arabia emphasized that these systematic practices in Al-Aqsa Mosque constitute a blatant violation and provocation of the sentiments of Muslims around the world.

Al Aqsa incursion

The Saudi Foreign Ministry's comments came in the wake of Israel's extremist National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir leading settlers to storm Al-Aqsa under heavy protection from the Israeli police, to mark the start of the so-called Hebrew "Feast of Lights" (Hanukkah).

According to media reports, dozens of settlers, led by the far-right minister, entered Al-Aqsa in groups via the Moroccan Gate, performing provocative Talmudic rituals in its courtyards.

Israeli occupation authorities deployed a special unit within the mosque courtyards to secure the incursion and barred Palestinian worshippers from entering during Ben-Gvir's presence.

The Israeli police also intensified military measures around Jerusalem's Old City and at Al-Aqsa's gates, obstructing Palestinians from accessing the mosque grounds.

"A Blatant Provocation"

Condemning Itamar Ben-Gvir’s storming of East Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, accompanied by a group of hardline settlers, Arab League (AL) Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit called the incursion “a blatant provocation”.

“The incursion is a blatant provocation aimed at inflaming emotions and escalating the situation,” Aboul-Gheit was quoted in a statement by the pan-Arab, Cairo-based organisation as saying.

Ben-Gvir’s entry into the holy site under the protection of the Israeli “occupying police” reveals the nature of the Israeli government’s hostility to peaceful coexistence, according to the Arab League Chief, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said the incident is part of the Israeli government’s continued violations of the historical status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest site in Islam, is administered by the Jerusalem Awqaf Department, an Islamic religious trust affiliated with Jordan. Jews revere the site as the Temple Mount.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.