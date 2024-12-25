Corporal Hasan: The Last Guard of Al-Aqsa

Corporal Hasan stood guard at Masjid al Aqsa for approximately 65 years since the Ottomans retreated from Palestine

[Corporal Hasan stood guard at Masjid al Aqsa for approximately 65 years since the Ottomans retreated from Palestine. (Image: TRT World)]

In December 1917, when the Ottoman Army had very sadly lost the holy city of Jerusalem and the British troops entered, they wanted a small force of the Ottoman Army to remain behind in the city to prevent looting, maintain order and safety, and avoid a potential negative public reaction.

In military terms, this troop is known as the rear-guard, and according to tradition, the victor of the war never treats rear-guard troops in a captured city as war captives. Among this rear-guard troop was a soldier by the name of Corporal Hasan.

Nobody had heard of Corporal Hasan until 1972 when the Turkish journalist, İlhan Bardakçı, accompanied Turkish officials and businessmen on a courtesy visit to Palestine. On the fourth day of their visit, the Israeli officials led them around in historical and touristic places and they finally arrived at Masjidul Aqsa. İlhan explains:

“I felt thrilled while climbing to the top of the sacred Masjid. They call the upstairs courtyard ‘12,000 chandelier courtyard’ where Sultan Selim I (one of the great Ottoman rulers) lit 12,000 candles in chandeliers. The magnificent Ottoman Army performed ‘Esha Salaah by candlelight (in this place).”

At the top of the steps in the second courtyard of Masjidul Aqsa, İlhan saw a man over 90 years old who drew his attention. He was nearly two meters tall and had some old clothes upon his aging body, but was still standing bold and upright. İlhan looked at his scarred face, which looked like someone had overturned some barren soil on it.

İlhan asked the foreign affairs official who was this person standing in the courtyard. The official replied saying:

“I don’t know, maybe an insane man. He has always been standing here, he never asks anything from anyone and never looks at anyone.”

İlhan was not satisfied with that answer. Although he was initially unsure whether he should speak to him, he eventually decided to approach him. He realized that despite getting closer, the old man did not move. İlhan approached the old man and greeted him with salaam to which he replied.

When İlhan asked him what he was doing there, the old man replied:

“I am Corporal Hasan from the 20th Corp, 36th Battalion, 8th Squadron heavy machine gun team.”

He continued like a soldier giving a brief:

“Our troops raided the British on the Suez Canal front in the Great War. Our glorious army was defeated at the Canal, and thus to withdraw was necessary now. The heirloom lands of our ancestors were about to be lost one by one. And then, the Brits pressed upon the gates of Quds, and occupied the city. We were then left as rear-guard troops at Quds.” “My rear-guard troop consisted of 53 privates (a certain rank in the army). We got the news that after the truce (Armistice of Mudros) the army was discharged. Our lieutenant approached us and said, ‘My lions, our country is in an arduous situation. They are discharging our glorious army and calling me to Istanbul. I have to go. If I do not, I will be in defiance of authority; failing to obey the order. Anyone can return to the homeland if he wills, but if you follow my words, I have a request from you; Quds is an heirloom of Sultan Selim. Remain on guard duty here. Do not let the people worry about “Ottomans have left; what are we going to do now.” The Westerners will gloat if Ottomans left the first qiblah of our beloved Nabi (sallallahu ‘alaihi wasallam). Do not let the honour of Islam and the glory of Ottomans be trampled on."

He continued:

“Our troop stayed in Quds. And, almost suddenly the long years vanished. My brothers from the troop passed away one by one. We were not mowed down by the enemy, but by the years. Only I am left here. Just me, a corporal Hasan in the grand Quds.”

He then asked İlhan for a favour:

“When you arrive in Anatolia, if you pass towards Tokat (a city in Turkey), please visit my commander Lieutenant Mustafa, the man who deployed me to guard Masjidul Aqsa and trusted these sacred places to me. Kiss his hands for me and tell him: ‘Corporal Hasan from Iğdır Province of the 11th machine gun team still remains at Quds as you deployed him. He did not abandon his duty and wishes your blessings, commander.’”

İlhan agreed while holding back his tears. He grabbed Corporal Hasan’s coarse hands kissing them again and again, and bade him farewell. Corporal Hasan thanked him saying he knows it is impossible to see Turkey before death arrives.

When İlhan returned to Turkey, he went to Tokat to honour his words and traced Corporal Hasan’s commander, Lieutenant Mustafa Efendi, through military records. However, the commander had already passed away years ago. In 1982, İlhan held a telegraph in his hands with the message:

“The last Ottoman guardian at Masjidul Aqsa has passed away today.”

This would mean that he stood guard for approximately 65 years since the Ottomans had retreated from Palestine. (TRT Wrld/Ilm Feed)

