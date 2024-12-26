5 Journalists killed in Israeli bombing near Gaza hospital

Gaza: In what is recorded as the highest journalist causalities in a single day, as many five Al-Quds TV Channel reporters were killed in an Israeli bombing near al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza Thursday December 26, 2024.

The Al Quds Channel Journalists were reporting from near the Al Awda Hospital when their van – clearly marked with the word “PRESS”, was targeted.

“The Israeli bombs dropped in the wee hours Thursday killed all of them”, Al Quds Today said.

The deceased journalists have been identified as:

Fadi Hassouna Ibrahim al-Sheikh Ali Mohammed al-Ladah Faisal Abu al-Qumsan Ayman al-Jadi

Among the victims, Ayman al-Jadi had been waiting for his wife in front of the hospital while she was in labour to give birth to their first child when the Israeli bombs killed him, according to Al-Jazeera Journalist Anas al-Sharif.

With this the number of Journalists killed in Israeli airstrikes since October 07, 2023 has crossed 200 mark.



